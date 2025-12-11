State Supreme Court rejects California city’s long fight to avoid building housing

In a long-running battle between the state and local governments over housing, the California Supreme Court required Huntington Beach on Wednesday to approve plans for residences that low-income people could afford in the Orange County community.

