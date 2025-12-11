Caleb Bernard Releases his Debut Novel, 'Among the Shadows'

Among the Shadows is a story of justice, brotherhood, and redemption.

PONCHATOULA, LA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Among the Shadows ", the debut novel by American author Caleb Bernard, has officially been released, offering readers a tense and emotionally grounded thriller centered on justice, brotherhood, and moral complexity. Blending cinematic action with human depth, Bernard introduces a world where the pursuit of justice unfolds far from the public eye.A Story Rooted in Vigilance and HumanityAmong the Shadows follows John and Bryan, two masked vigilantes known as the Silent Knights, who commit themselves to rescuing vulnerable individuals and confronting a criminal network operating in the shadows. The novel opens with a suspense-driven sequence in a rain-soaked alley, setting the tone for a narrative shaped by danger, sacrifice, and the quiet resilience of ordinary people forced into extraordinary circumstances.One early line captures the tension that defines the book: “Though he could not see them and couldn’t even hear them, he knew they were there, lurking in every shadow cast by the streetlights.”Throughout the story, the protagonists balance their covert missions with the weight of personal responsibility. John grapples with the desire to protect his wife, Serena, and their unborn child, while Bryan confronts his own inner conflicts. Their bond forms the emotional foundation of the narrative and reinforces the theme of brotherhood under pressure.Action Paired With Emotional RealismBernard incorporates high-stakes action without losing sight of the emotional realities experienced by his characters. A key sequence involving a rescue at a shipyard underscores the novel’s focus on courage and the human cost of violence. Moments of warmth, such as shared dinners among friends and the presence of Bryan’s loyal German Shepherd, Riley, provide balance against the darker elements of the story.When a young woman named Tanya disappears, the Silent Knights are drawn back into an urgent investigation that propels the novel into deeper psychological territory. Bernard examines themes related to human trafficking, systemic failures, and the blurred lines between right and wrong, presenting them through a grounded, character-driven lens.A Modern Thriller With Cinematic QualitiesThrough precise action sequences and a steady narrative pace, Bernard crafts a story that blends the grit of urban vigilantism with themes of loyalty, resilience, and moral challenge. While readers who enjoy titles such as Taken or Batman: Year One may find familiar tonal elements, Among the Shadows maintains a distinct voice shaped by its characters’ personal struggles and commitment to protecting others.By the conclusion, the novel offers resolution while leaving room for future developments in the Silent Knights universe.About the AuthorCaleb Bernard is an American author whose interest in storytelling was influenced by his late grandfather, Wayne Bernard Sr. Among the Shadows marks Bernard’s first published novel, combining suspense, action, and emotional depth. His work is designed to engage readers, explore moral questions, and highlight the persistence of hope even in challenging environments.Get a copy of Among the Shadows by Caleb Bernard on Barnes and Noble For the latest updates, follow Caleb Bernard on social media.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorCalebBernard/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorcalebbernard/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/caleb-bernard

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.