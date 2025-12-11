KIDSTECH. AI Aims to Help Children Learn AI Safely and Creatively

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIDSTECH. AI, a new children’s series has been launched to help young learners explore artificial intelligence in a safe, structured, and highly engaging way.Available in 20+ languages, the series introduces children ages 8–12 to the foundations of AI through friendly storytelling, kid-centered explanations, and hands-on creative activities. KIDSTECH. AI, follows Luna—a curious girl—and Tinker—her enthusiastic robot friend—as they explore how AI understands questions, plays games, and helps kids turn their ideas into reality.The series simplifies key concepts such as prompts, training data, curiosity-driven learning, and responsible technology use. It also encourages children to ask better questions, build confidence with digital tools, and imagine a future where AI is a collaborative partner rather than a mystery. Children can also benefit from the series’ training videos on YouTube The initiative is designed to reduce barriers to STEM and AI literacy worldwide, especially in communities where early tech education is limited. Characters Luna and Tinker guide readers through short, accessible adventures that introduce real-world AI concepts in a format young readers can understand and enjoy.As AI becomes part of daily life—from homework help to digital creativity—children need guidance on using these tools responsibly. KIDSTECH. AI equips young readers with the vocabulary, confidence, and critical thinking skills needed to navigate an AI-powered world.KIDSTECH. AI is now available globally in 20+ languages.About the AuthorE. Ray is a technology writer and educator with a background in computer science and technical writing. The author specializes in breaking down complex AI and STEM concepts into engaging, easy-to-understand stories for children ages 8–12. Through vivid storytelling and clear explanations, E. Ray makes the future of technology exciting and accessible for the next generation of innovators.

