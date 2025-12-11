Georgia Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Defraud Former Political Candidate and Four Other Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that on December 4, 2025, CHASE DUNCAN CAMPBELL (“CAMPBELL”), a resident of Cobb County, Georgia, was sentenced by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to 6 months of imprisonment to be followed by 18 months of home detention after he previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. The home detention will be served as part of a three-year term of supervised release. CAMPBELL was also ordered to pay $446,302.23 in restitution to his victims and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

According to court documents, from as early as November 2020, and continuing through at least May 2024, CAMPBELL, and others, conspired to: defraud Candidate 1 with fake campaign services; defraud Victim 1 out of approximately $236,867 in fake real estate purchases and associated costs; defraud Victim 2 out of approximately $83,268.05 in fraudulent claims of real estate and title work; and defraud Victims 3 and 4 out of approximately $112,328.18 in connection with a fake legal defense scheme. Among other things, CAMPBELL, and others, utilized numerous fake aliases and occupations, “burner” numbers for text messages and calls, and fraudulent invoices to defraud their victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Chandra Menon of the Public Integrity Unit.

