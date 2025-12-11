Ohio County Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Deontre Christian Johnson, age 25, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for fentanyl distribution, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

According to court documents, Johnson, also known as “Trap,” was selling fentanyl on Wheeling Island.

Johnson will serve six years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.