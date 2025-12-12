Infometry Launches INFOFISCUS Conversa — Agentic AI Platform Delivering Instant Enterprise Intelligence

Enabling AI for Every Enterprise Infometry Inc - Founder & CEO Nag Dinamani

INFOFISCUS Conversa enables enterprises to get real-time, SQL-accurate insights from natural language using multi-LLM AI—no dashboards, no BI delays.

INFOFISCUS Conversa turns data into instant intelligence, empowering analytics users to ask, analyze, and act — no technical skills needed.” — Nag Dinamani, CEO of Infometry Inc.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infometry Inc., a global leader in data analytics and AI-driven enterprise solutions, today announced the availability of INFOFISCUS Conversa , a next-generation agentic AI application that transforms how enterprises access and analyze live data.INFOFISCUS Conversa enables users across business functions to interact with enterprise data through natural language, instantly generating accurate insights without manual querying, dashboards, or BI delays.Conversa: Conversational Intelligence for Modern Enterprises---------------------------------------------------------------------------------Built on a multi-LLM architecture leveraging Snowflake Cortex Agent, OpenAI, Google Gemini, Claude, and other advanced models, INFOFISCUS Conversa delivers a unified conversational interface for enterprise analytics.Key capabilities include:--------------------------------1. Natural Language to SQL Conversion> Users ask questions in plain language and receive precise, SQL-backed answers within seconds.2. AI Document Intelligence> Semantic search across unstructured content such as PDFs, SOPs, reports, and contracts for deeper context.3. Multi-Database Connectivity> Secure connections to Snowflake, BigQuery, Oracle, Redshift, Synapse, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and more.4. Semantic Layer Governance> Business term mapping, metric standardization, and role-based access deliver trusted insights consistently.5. Executive Narrative Summaries> Automatically generated, decision-ready summaries for leadership.Transforming Enterprise Decision-Making-------------------------------------------------------INFOFISCUS Conversa is designed for a wide range of stakeholders — from data engineers and analysts to operations leaders and executives — reducing dependency on BI teams and unlocking analytics for every user. By eliminating traditional bottlenecks, Conversa accelerates insight generation and real-time decision-making.“Conversa is not just another AI tool — it’s an intelligent assistant that understands enterprise data, context, and workflows,” said Prabhat, Sales Manager at Infometry. “We believe this platform represents the future of decision-making for data-driven organizations.”Availability--------------INFOFISCUS Conversa is available globally starting today, with flexible licensing models including free trials, annual subscriptions, and enterprise-wide deployments.To request a demo or trial access, visit: https://www.infometry.net/product/conversa/ About Infometry Inc.---------------------------Infometry is a global leader in data analytics, AI enablement, and cloud engineering, helping organizations modernize complex data ecosystems and accelerate their journey from data to decisions. With 15+ years of delivery excellence and 350+ successful implementations, Infometry enables enterprises to unlock actionable insights and achieve operational excellence across industries including technology, retail, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. Infometry’s unified solutions include Snowflake Native Apps, pre-built cloud connectors, and AI-powered automation accelerators — empowering organizations to lead with clarity, intelligence, and confidence in the digital era.Media Contact-------------------Infometry Inc.Telephone: +1 (510) 793-5859Email: info@infometry.netAddress: 39111 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Suite 203E, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.