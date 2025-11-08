Infometry Unveils New Solutions And Services Powered By Snowflake Intelligence & Agentic AI

Infometry’s AI-Powered Snowflake Solutions Unlock Next-Gen Enterprise Intelligence Infometry Inc - Founder & CEO Nag Dinamani

Infometry launches Snowflake Intelligence and Agentic AI–powered solutions and services, along with Snowflake migration, to accelerate smarter decisions.

By combining Snowflake Intelligence with Agentic AI, we make governed enterprise data conversational — enabling every decision-maker to ask, learn, and act with confidence” — Nag Dinamani, CEO of Infometry Inc.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infometry launches new AI solutions and services that leverage Snowflake Intelligence and Agentic AI, along with Snowflake migration implementation, to accelerate smarter decisions.Infometry, a global leader in data analytics, AI, and cloud modernization solutions, today announced the launch of new solutions and services offerings designed to help enterprises adopt and operationalize SnowflakeIntelligence, alongside Agentic AI–based enablement. These offerings allow organizations to modernize their data platforms, deliver governed natural-language insights, and activate business intelligence directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.As a Snowflake Elite Partner, Infometry leverages Snowflake Intelligence capabilities—including Cortex AI, Cortex Analyst, Cortex Search, and Semantic Views/Models—along with its domain expertise and accelerators to help customers deploy governed analytics and speed time-to-insight. These service offerings support Self-Service, Intelligent and Data-Driven decision-making across finance, sales, operations, supply chain, and customer experience teamsTurn Governed Data Into Conversational Insights With Snowflake Intelligence-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------By leveraging Snowflake Intelligence, Infometry helps customers:> Ask natural-language questions and get instant answers> Explore insights using search-driven analytics> Visualize trusted KPIs via governed semantic models> Access pre-built dashboards for line-of-business analysisWith unified business logic and domain-specific KPIs, organizations can scale self-service analytics while preserving governance and consistency. This reduces reliance on technical teams and helps business users answer questions faster and more confidently.Customer Success Spotlight: A Fortune 500 manufacturing customer reduced analytics latency by 50% and improved operational analytics accuracy using Infometry’s AI solution powered by Snowflake Intelligence — enabling faster, data-driven decisions across global operations.Agentic AI Enablement: Insight-Driven Automation & Workflows-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Infometry offers an Agentic AI Enablement Framework that complements Snowflake Intelligence by introducing domain-aware AI agents that:> Deliver actionable business insights and on-demand summaries> Generate clear, narrative explanations that showcase performance and trends> Trigger automated workflows across CRM, support, and alerting systems> Drive engagement with intelligent emails, notifications, and operational promptsThese capabilities enable proactive intelligence. AI agents can summarize weekly trends, surface exceptions, and route follow-up actions to business systems — reducing manual effort and decision latency.Infometry builds Agentic AI solutions using models such as OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini, Agentforce, CLAIRE allowing customers to choose foundation models aligned with privacy, governance, performance, and compliance requirements.Snowflake Migration & Modernization Services--------------------------------------------------------------Infometry provides Snowflake migration and modernization services to help customers transition from legacy on-prem and cloud data warehouse platforms into Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. With more than 65 Snowflake implementations and migrations, Infometry has extensive experience migrating workloads from platforms such as Oracle, SQLServer, PostGreSQL, Teradata, Netezza, SAP HANA, Cloudera to Snowflake along with converting ETL logic from IBM DataStage, Informatica, Snaplogic, Talend to Snowflake ETL.To support these transformation journeys, Infometry offers proprietary accelerators:> INFOFISCUS Metadata Discovery & Migration (MDD): Scans and analyzes your metadata landscape, offering deep insights, complexity assessments, and accurate migration effort estimates.> Cloud Data Warehouse Test Automation (CDWTA): Supports automated validation and testing after migration.These tools help reduce delivery timelines, minimize modernization risk, and ensure data consistency throughout the transition.Infometry also collaborates closely with Snowflake’s engineering ecosystem, including the SnowConvert product team, to align best practices with the latest Snowflake capabilities.Portfolio Overview-------------------------Infometry’s expanded portfolio includes:1. Services Leveraging Snowflake Intelligence> Semantic model development & KPI governance> NLQ-driven and chat-based insights> Cortex integration deployment2. Agentic AI Solutions> AI-driven business insight summaries> Automated email + workflow integration> Business task orchestration3. Snowflake Migration & Modernization> Legacy ETL/DWH modernization> Metadata & lineage analysis> Automated testing & data validation4. Product Solutions & Accelerators> Finance, Sales & Operations Analytics applications built for Snowflake> Pre-built connectors (NetSuite, Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, etc.)> Metadata + ingestion acceleratorsIndustry Benefits-----------------------These combined offerings empower business leaders across finance, sales, operations, and supply chain to consume governed insights quickly and automate follow-up actions — reducing decision latency and improving operational efficiency.Industries served include:> Hi-Tech> Retail & CPG> Financial Services> Manufacturing> Life Sciences> HealthcareAbout Infometry-----------------------Infometry is a global leader in data analytics, AI/ML, and cloud engineering, specializing in Snowflake platform adoption, AI-assisted analytics, Agentic AI and enterprise data modernization. As a Snowflake Elite Partner, Infometry has delivered 350+ analytics engagements, 65+ Snowflake migrations, and multiple Snowflake Native Apps ( https://app.snowflake.com/marketplace/data-products/search?search=InfoFiscus ) to help enterprises scale analytics and AI securely and efficiently.Infometry has built 22+ Informatica Cloud Connectors ( https://marketplace.informatica.com/search.html#q=Infometry&t=MP&sort=relevancy ) for cloud applications like Google Sheets, Google Drive, Google Pub/Sub, Google Ads, Google BigTable, Adaptive Insights, HubSpot, and more. Its pre-built Analytics Apps for Informatica IDMC and Matillion help accelerate Finance, Supply Chain, and Sales analytics with BYOL (Bring-Your-Own-Lake) support.Infometry partners with industry leaders, including Snowflake, Informatica, Databricks, Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, Salesforce, Fivetran, Matillion, MuleSoft, Tableau, Looker, Power BI, Adaptive Insights, Dell Boomi, and Talend to deliver scalable, high-performance data solutions across finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors.To learn more, visit https://www.infometry.net/ or contact info@infometry.net.

