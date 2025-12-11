Amapola Market Maintains Same Masa Prices for Third Consecutive Year, Honoring Tradition and Supporting Local Families

Amapola Market Logo Amapola Market Holiday Schedule 2025 Amapola Locations

Southern California's iconic Masa brand prepares for the 2025 holiday season and announces a special holiday schedule

We know how essential these traditions are, especially during tough economic times. That is why we work hard as a business to manage to keep our masa prices steady for the third year in a row.” — Rolando Pozos, President and CEO at Amapola Market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amapola Market , the beloved Southern California institution known for crafting the region’s most iconic holiday masa, as well as an extensive selection of Latin cuisine, announced today that its masa prices will remain unchanged for a third consecutive year: $2.49/ LB for prepared masa and $2.59/ LB for sweet masa. As communities continue to face economic hardship, Amapola reaffirms its long-standing commitment to supporting the families it has proudly served for more than six decades.For 64 years, Amapola Market has provided generations of families with the Best Masa in Southern California. This culinary tradition has become a cherished part of the holidays and a staple food in the City of Los Angeles. Each December, thousands of customers make the annual “Amapola Pilgrimage,” traveling from as far as Las Vegas, Riverside, Lancaster, and Bakersfield to secure their holiday masa and tamales from one of Amapola’s three locations in Downey, Los Angeles, and the City of Paramount.Amapola’s legendary masa is crafted using all-natural, premium ingredients, including non-GMO corn and an artisanal nixtamal process that preserves flavor, texture, and authenticity. The market offers ready-to-cook masa in both savory and sweet varieties, as well as a vegetarian option prepared with the same traditional techniques that customers have loved and passed down for generations.“Our community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Rolando Pozos, President and CEO of Amapola Market. “For 64 years, Amapola has been woven into the traditions of thousands of families who visit our stores each holiday season to buy their masa and tamales. We know how essential these traditions are, especially during tough economic times. That is why we work hard as a business to manage to keep our masa prices steady for the third year in a row. Families should never have to sacrifice putting food on their table, especially not during the holidays.”As households throughout Southern California continue to navigate rising costs, Amapola Market stands firm in its belief that tradition should remain accessible to everyone. The decision to freeze prices underscores Amapola’s mission to serve not just as a market, but as a trusted community partner rooted in heritage, flavor, and family.The Company also announced a special holiday schedule for its three locations from December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Amapola Market Locations and Holiday Schedule:Los Angeles7223 Compton Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90001December 20-23: 6:00 AM – 7:00 PMDecember 25: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PMDecember 30: 6:00 AM – 7:00 PMDecember 31: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PMJanuary 1: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMDowney7420 Florence Ave.Downey, CA 90241December 20-22: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PMDecember 23: 6:00 AM – 9:00 PMDecember 24: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PMDecember 25: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMDecember 30: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PMDecember 31: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PMJanuary 1: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMParamount13733 Garfield Ave.Paramount, CA 90723December 20-22: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PMDecember 23: 6:00 AM – 9:00 PMDecember 24: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PMDecember 25: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMDecember 30: 6:00 AM – 8:00 PMDecember 31: 6:00 AM – 5:00 PMJanuary 1: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PMFor more information about Amapola Market’s holiday offerings, visit www.amapolamarket.com or follow @AmapolaMarket on social media.About Amapola MarketAmapola Market is a Los Angeles-based Hispanic food brand and grocery store chain that has been serving Southern California residents for more than 62 years. Amapola is a brand of natural food products specializing in non-GMO corn products, including masa, tamales, and tortillas, as well as other specialty offerings. The company sells its products exclusively through three owned-and-operated grocery stores in Los Angeles, Downey, and Paramount. Amapola is the most popular brand of fresh corn dough for tamales, known as “masa.” Amapola Market has been an integral community pillar, serving generations of loyal customers and helping them prepare tamales. Each Amapola Market location has a tortilla factory, a full-service meat market, a bakery, a service deli, and a grocery store, all in one.

