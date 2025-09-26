Rev Fest Tour 2025 Changes Date to October 5 – Proceeds Benefit CHIRLA

Revolución Fest Tour 2025 Revolución Fest Tour 2025 Poster

A powerful celebration of culture, music, and community during National Hispanic Heritage Month

We’re bringing families together to celebrate who we are, our music, style, and stories, while uplifting CHIRLA’s vital work for immigrant dignity and human rights. Choosing joy is choosing strength.” — Rafael Fernández, RevTour Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Revolución Festival Tour (RevTour) roars back to Los Angeles on Sunday, October 5, 2025, bringing an unforgettable day-to-night celebration of Latino pride, culture, and unity at Mica Studios (356 S Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90033). By day, the community is invited to a FREE Mercado (1:00–5:00 p.m.); by night, the energy ignites with “Noche de Fuego” (6:00–8:30 p.m., $25). A portion of the proceeds will benefit CHIRLA (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights).“This year is about joy with purpose,” said Rafael Fernández, RevTour Founder and Fuego Host. “We’re bringing families together to celebrate who we are, our music, our style, our stories, while uplifting CHIRLA’s vital work for immigrant dignity and human rights. Choosing joy is choosing strength.”RevTour is more than just a festival; it's a movement rooted in community, culture, and unity. With a high-energy mix of live music, folklore performances, salsa dancing, food vendors, family-friendly programming, and a signature “Noche de Fuego” evening celebration, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for all generations.“This year’s theme is all about joy, pride, and the power of showing up for one another,” said Fernandez. “We’ve created an experience that doesn’t just entertain, it uplifts, educates, and reflects the incredible diversity and strength of our Latino community.DAYTIME: The Mercado — FREE W/RSVP (1:00–5:00 p.m.)Local vendors bringing cultura y saborQuinceañera Fashion Show (in-studio ready looks)Performances by Almitas Dance AcademyLive MariachiMeet “Chica” (fan-favorite guest appearance)Food, activities, and cultural experiences for the whole familyNIGHTTIME: Noche de Fuego — $25 (6:00–8:30 p.m.)Live performance by headlining sensation Conjunto Nueva Ola de Cumbia Comedy set by José Maestas Salsa dancing — dance the night awayFestive drinks and community vibesEvent DetailsDate: Sunday, October 5, 2025Location: Mica Studios, 356 S Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90033Tickets: $25 for Noche de Fuego (The Mercado is FREE W/RSVP)RevTour is more than a festival; it’s a community movement, partnering with CHIRLA, which channels cultural celebration into real-world impact that advances immigrant rights and strengthens Los Angeles' vibrant Latino community.For more information and to buy tickets, please visit this link.About Rev Fest Tour 2025Revolución Festival Tour (RevTour) is a multi-city, Latine-led cultural experience celebrating the rhythm, resilience, and diversity of Latino communities through music, dance, art, and activism. With an unwavering commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and cultural pride, RevTour continues to build a trusted name in live entertainment with purpose.

