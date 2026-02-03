ADOT to hold Feb. 12 meeting about future SR 30 project

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 12, about the design of the first section of the future State Route 30 in the Southwest Valley.

Construction of the project between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and 97th Avenue is scheduled to start in summer 2027. The project is funded through the Maricopa Association of Governments’ (MAG) Proposition 479 regional transportation plan approved by county voters in 2024.

The State Route 30 corridor is located parallel to and south of Interstate 10, along a corridor near Broadway Road. The meeting will allow ADOT’s project team to share design plans, answer questions and receive comments about the first 4.5-mile leg of SR 30, which will include three travel lanes in each direction. Here is the schedule:

When : 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12

Where : Western Valley Middle School cafeteria, 6250 W. Durango St., Phoenix

A formal presentation about the project is scheduled at 6 p.m., followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be available in English and Spanish.

As part of the MAG Regional Transportation Plan, an initial series of projects over the next several years will focus on building SR 30 between Loop 202 near 59th Avenue and an upcoming extension of Loop 303 in Goodyear.

Funding sources include a regional half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters.

To learn more about State Route 30, please visit azdot.gov/SR30-Center.