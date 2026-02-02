Eastbound Loop 101 ramp to SR 51 now has second lane

PHOENIX – There’s more room for drivers who use the eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 in northeast Phoenix.

Following a closure over the weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation has opened a second lane leading into and along that often busy connection at the Loop 101/SR 51 interchange.

Work to widen the ramp to two lanes started last September. Crews also have installed overhead signs along eastbound Loop 101 between Cave Creek Road and SR 51 and constructed a new concrete barrier along a curved portion of the ramp.

The expanded eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound SR 51 ramp is part of a $3.6 million project funded through the Maricopa Association of Governments’ regional transportation plan. ADOT has managed the project in cooperation with the City of Phoenix.

