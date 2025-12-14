'Accessible & Inclusive Sunday' Returns to Christmas in the Park

San Jose tradition, Christmas in the Park, hosts special event for those with disabilities

Free holiday event catered to families of disabled children promotes accessibility and inclusion

Christmas in the Park is one of the joyful highlights of the holiday season.” — T.J. Rodgers

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas in the Park is an event meant for the whole community. That’s why organizers have set aside a special day, Accessible and Inclusive Sunday, designed specifically for those who need a little extra assistance to fully enjoy this annual holiday event. On Sunday, December 14th, from 10 am to 2 pm, special needs guests can enjoy a Christmas in the Park environment created just for them.Youngsters who are overwhelmed by loud noise and other sensory overload, for example, will find a “sensory Santa” who understands those who need an extra quiet space or don’t like to be touched. Some exhibits will have fencing removed so visually impaired guests can “see” displays with their hands; deaf children can visit wishing wells that vibrate with the drop of a coin. Other special sensory activities will also be on hand from the Tech Museum.This year’s musical entertainment will feature performers from the College of Adaptive Arts , The New Hope Band, and the Dream Achievers Band. Guests will be treated to both choir and guitar performances, as well as a tap dance number. Rounding it all out will be the CAA Cheer Squad, who will get everyone dancing. “We are so proud to be participating in Christmas in the Park this year,” says DeAnna Pursai, CAA’s co-founder and a Christmas in the Park board member. “The joy our students bring to everything they do is as pure as it is contagious.”Visitors can enjoy face painting and other crafts, courtesy of the San Andreas Regional Center, which provides support to those with developmental disabilities.“Creating spaces where people of all abilities feel seen and supported is at the heart of what we do,” says SARC Community/Government Affairs Director Francisco Valenzuela. “Accessible and Inclusive Sunday gives families the chance to enjoy the celebration in a way that truly meets their needs.” The festivities will also feature two local celebrity artists with differing abilities selling their wares: José Olmedo of SuArte4Us and Shane Tarkington Art.Christmas in the Park’s Accessible and Inclusive Sunday is made possible through a generous donation from Valeta and T.J. Rodgers , who have a long history of supporting the special needs community. “Christmas in the Park is one of the joyful highlights of the holiday season,” says Rodgers. “It’s important to Valeta and me that every family, whatever their needs, is included in this special celebration.”Christmas in the Park’s Accessible and Inclusive Sunday takes place on Sunday, December 14th, from 10 am to 2 pm. Contact Vanessa Onsurez at vanessa@christmasinthepark.com or visit https://christmasinthepark.com/ for more information.Event DetailsWHERE: Plaza de Cesar Chavez, 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA, 95113WHEN: 10am - 2pm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.