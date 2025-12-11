Closure of Northern Standard a blow to journalism

The NUJ has expressed grave disappointment at the decision of the Smyth family to cease publication this month of the Northern Standard.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary, said:

"This is a blow to journalism and to County Monaghan. It is regrettable that the decision has been taken to cease printing and publishing one of the best know regional titles.

“It would have been preferable for the proprietors to seek external investment or consider an initiative such as a community cooperative if they did not wish to sell to an existing group.

“The Standard has been part of the landscape of Monaghan since its foundation. Staff have contributed enormously to its continuation and it is regrettable that only statutory redundancy appears to be available.

"There is a worrying lack of diversity in the Irish regional newspaper market. Community and locally based newspapers are badly needed and the concentration of ownership in the hands of a few companies is a major concern for employment and for media plurality."