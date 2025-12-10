NUJ Wales condemns Reform UK’s threats and smears against journalists

The NUJ’s Welsh Executive Council (WEC) has strongly condemned as "wholly unwarranted" criticism of the Director of BBC Wales by the leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage.

David Nicholson, WEC co-chair, defended Rhuanedd Richards, BBC Wales director, who is currently Interim Director of Nations for the BBC.

Nicholson said:

"Nigel Farage has sought to smear Rhuanedd Richards on the basis that she is a former chief executive of Plaid Cymru. Richards is a TV executive of the utmost integrity who is strongly committed to impartial broadcasting, a point she made clearly in a speech to the Voice of Listener and Viewer (VLV) Autumn Conference in November. It should be noted that Nigel Farage is paid handsomely to present his own show on another broadcaster, and has a vested interest in undermining the BBC. “NUJ Wales also condemns the attempt to bully Nation.Cymru with legal threats following articles it has published about Reform UK, in particular a story that exposed racist, homophobic and other offensive comments by a party official.”

Mae Cyngor Gweithredu Cymru'r NUJ wedi llwyr gondemnio’r feirniadaeth "gwbl ddisylfaen" o Gyfarwyddwr BBC Cymru gan arweinydd Reform UK, Nigel Farage.

Amddiffynnodd David Nicholson, cyd-gadeirydd y cyngor, Gyfarwyddwr BBC Cymru, Rhuanedd Richards, sydd ar hyn o bryd yn Gyfarwyddwr y Cenhedloedd (Dros Dro) y BBC.

Meddai Nicholson:

"Mae Nigel Farage wedi ceisio pardduo enw da Rhuanedd Richards am ei bod yn gyn-brif weithredwr Plaid Cymru. Mae Richards yn weithredwr teledu o'r uniondeb mwyaf sy'n gwbl ymrwymedig i ddarlledu diduedd, ac fe bwysleisiodd y pwnt hwn mewn araith yng Nghynhadledd yr Hydref Voice of Listener and Viewer (VLV) ym mis Tachwedd. Dylid nodi bod Nigel Farage yn cael ei dalu'n hael i gyflwyno'i sioe ar sianel ddarlledu arall, ac mae ganddo ddiddordeb personol mewn tanseilio'r BBC. "Mae NUJ Cymru hefyd yn condemnio’r ymdrech i fwlio Nation.Cymru gyda bygythiadau cyfreithiol yn sgil erthyglau a gyhoeddodd ynglŷn â Reform UK, yn benodol y stori a ddatgelodd y sylwadau hiliol, homoffobig ac ymosodol eraill gan un o swyddogion y blaid."

