Diplino Launches EU-Hosted Digital Certificate Platform for Verifiable Training Credentials

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diplino today announced the official launch of its EU-hosted digital certificate platform, giving training providers and organizations a simple, privacy-first way to issue and verify professional certificates online.

Most certificates still exist as PDFs and spreadsheets that are easy to edit and hard to verify. At the other end of the spectrum, many credential platforms are built for large universities with complex IT projects and budgets to match – leaving smaller training providers and corporate L&D teams with few good options.

“We see certificates being shared on LinkedIn and in job applications every day, but in many cases there is no easy way to know if they’re real,” says Andreas Olsson, Founder of Diplino. “Diplino is our answer to that gap. Issuing a certificate should feel as easy as sending an email, and verifying it should take seconds – with confidence that it hasn’t been tampered with.”

At the surface, Diplino behaves like a clean, modern design tool: users create on-brand certificate templates, add their logo, choose fonts and colours, and see changes in real time. Under the hood, every certificate is backed by a unique code, QR-based verification and modern cryptography, linking directly to a tamper-resistant verification page.

“We wanted Diplino to look like a design tool and behave like a trust infrastructure,” Olsson explains. “Recipients get certificates they are proud to share, and organizations get verification, revocation and audit trails when they need to prove that a credential is genuine.”

Diplino is explicitly designed for real-world training providers, consultants, workshop organizers and corporate learning teams that issue certificates every week, not just universities and large institutions. Users can upload participant data in bulk, generate hundreds of certificates in one go and send them with a few clicks. Recipients can add their credential to LinkedIn or download a high-quality PDF for printing or archiving.

Diplino is also built with a clear geographic and regulatory stance: it is hosted entirely within the European Union and follows a privacy-first approach from the start. Infrastructure is located in the EU, data handling is aligned with GDPR, and organizations that care about privacy do not have to send participant data across the world just to issue certificates.

“A lot of training providers in Europe care deeply about GDPR but still rely on tools that were never designed for that reality,” Olsson says. “With Diplino, they get both: modern, verifiable certificates and EU-hosted infrastructure that aligns with their compliance requirements.”

At launch, Diplino is offered with a free tier for smaller course providers and paid plans for growing and enterprise customers. The free plan allows new users to issue their first certificates at no cost and experience the full verification flow, with clear upgrade paths as volumes and requirements increase.

Diplino is now available globally at https://diplino.com, where organizations can sign up, create an account and issue their first certificate in just a few minutes.

About Diplino

Diplino is a EU-hosted digital certificate platform that enables organizations to create, issue and verify training certificates online. Designed for training companies, consultants, universities, corporate learning teams and workshop organizers, Diplino combines a modern, brand-friendly editor with QR-based, cryptographically backed verification and privacy-first infrastructure tailored to the European regulatory landscape.

For more information, visit https://diplino.com

