AllenComm Honored as a Top 2026 eLearning Content Developer for Transforming Corporate Training For over 40 years, AllenComm has been recognized as a top industry firm and has earned more than 600 awards for its advisory, design, development, technology, and talent services.

Recognized for excellence in custom learning solutions, AllenComm strengthens its position as a trusted corporate training partner for 2026.

At AllenComm, staying at the top of our game means helping clients innovate, scale, and deliver measurable impact.” — Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllenComm has been named one of the Top eLearning Content Development Companies for 2026, delivering innovative and scalable corporate trainings that drive measurable business results.“While we’re no strangers to this award, this year truly stands out. As early adopters of AI at scale, we’re incredibly proud of the clients who’ve taken this plunge with us,” said Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm.In 2025, AllenComm and its clients earned 28 Brandon Hall Group awards, some of the most respected honors in the learning and development industry. These awards recognize training programs that demonstrate exceptional quality, innovation, and measurable results. The recognition highlights the strength of AllenComm’s partnerships and the tangible outcomes they deliver for clients, including their award-winning work with Delta Air Lines.AllenComm partnered with Delta to develop an innovative onboarding learning experience aimed at boosting safety, engagement and operational excellence in high-risk roles. Through in-the-flow-of-work support and organizational change management, AllenComm helped Delta strengthen agent performance and reinforce its mission and service standards. The program achieved a 96 percent pass rate, zero reported safety incidents, high learner satisfaction scores, and unanimous feedback that the training was more meaningful and impactful. This combination of strategic insight, rapid execution and award-winning instructional design solidified AllenComm’s position as a top eLearning content development provider for 2026.“We need to remind ourselves day in and day out that an award is a byprodcut of the trust we earn from our customers,” Zamir said.Being named a Top eLearning Development Company for 2026 highlights excellence, innovation and the ability to deliver measurable learning impact. Companies were selected following a rigorous evaluation of innovation, expertise, content quality, customer satisfaction and overall influence on the learning industry. Reviewers also assessed economic growth potential, social responsibility, customer and employee retention and thought leadership across published resources. After an in-depth review by globally recognized LMS experts and the editorial team, the top eLearning content development companies for 2026 were selected as leaders in performance, reliability and purpose-driven service. Awardees are viewed as trusted strategic partners that set the standard for performance-driven eLearning.To see how AllenComm can transform your corporate training initiatives, visit AllenComm.com to explore our award-winning solutions and schedule a free expert consultation.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won more than 600 awards for their extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of Learning Leader Connect group and the “Learner Experience Evolution” podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.

