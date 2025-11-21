AllenComm Recognized for Best Project Management in eLearning Development by eLearning Industry

AllenComm earns 2026 Best Project Management award for excellence in large-scale eLearning and custom corproate training.

Our project managers strive to form genuine partnerships, not transactional relationships. We build trust, align on shared goals, and form a unified commitment to making client investments matter.” — Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, a full-service L&D provider specializing in learning advisory , design, development, tech and talent for the corporate learning market, has been recognized by eLearning Industry for Best Project Management in eLearning Development 2026. This prestigious honor highlights AllenComm’s commitment to delivering large-scale, complex eLearning projects with precision, agility, and measurable impact.AllenComm’s award-winning project management process is built on over four decades of expertise and a proven framework that delivers results for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups alike. Key elements of AllenComm’s approach include:-Performance Mapping: Every project begins with a deep analysis of business goals and learner needs, ensuring solutions are tailored for maximum impact.-Tailored Methodology: AllenComm has mastered all types of project management methodology — from agile or waterfall to a detailed hybrid approach — and flexes to meet each client’s unique needs, goals, and ways of working.-Integrated Collaboration: Dedicated project managers orchestrate cross-functional teams, leveraging dashboards, portals, and transparent communication to keep stakeholders aligned and informed.-AI-Driven Efficiency: By integrating artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, AllenComm streamlines decision-making, reduces development timelines, and delivers personalized learning experiences at scale.-Advisory, Governance and Strategy: AllenComm’s L&D Advisory services empower leaders to align learning with business priorities, accelerate AI transformation, and make confident, data-informed decisions.This recognition from eLearning Industry underscores AllenComm’s ability to deliver projects on time, within budget, and with a relentless focus on client success. AllenComm’s portfolio includes award-winning solutions across industries, modalities, and technologies, setting the standard for excellence in project management.“At AllenComm, project management isn’t just a service — it’s a partnership. Our project managers embed with client teams to create shared goals, honest communication, and flexible processes tailored to each organization. We’re not here to check boxes; we’re here to be stewards of your investment and reliable allies from kickoff through delivery — and beyond,” said Zamir.To learn more about AllenComm’s project management strategies or request a free consultation, visit allencomm.com or email info@allencomm.com.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for its extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of the Learning Leader Connect group and the “Learner Experience Evolution” podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.

