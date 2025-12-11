FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 11, 2025

Governor Mills Honors Recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence

AUGUSTA, Maine – Governor Janet Mills today honored four Maine employers as recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence (GABE), the State’s premier recognition for Maine businesses that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and commitment to their employees and communities.

For the first time ever, Governor Mills also presented an award to a Maine nonprofit, in recognition of the 7,000 nonprofits in Maine and the important contributions they make to the state’s communities and economy.

Since its creation by former Governor McKernan in 1991, the prestigious annual award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community, their employees, and to exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service professions.

“This year’s recipients exemplify the dedication and ingenuity that define Maine’s economy,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Each demonstrates a strong commitment to their employees, their communities, and the success of our state. I congratulate them and thank them for their outstanding contributions to Maine.”

“This year's recipients are the gold standard of what Maine has to offer – they reflect the drive, heart, and excellence that make this state extraordinary,” said Economic & Community Development Commissioner Mike Duguay. “I was proud to join the Governor and congratulate this year’s winners for inspiring their communities and strengthening our economy.”

The 2025 recipients of the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence are:

Heritage Industry Award: STARC Systems (Brunswick)

Rural Revitalization Award: Falcon Transportation (Presque Isle)

Innovation Award: Tootie’s Tempeh (Biddeford)

Climate Leader Award: Standard Biocarbon (Enfield)

Nonprofit Organization Award: WinterKids (Statewide)

Founded in 2013, STARC Systems manufactures reusable temporary containment wall systems used during construction and renovation in occupied facilities. The company began at Brunswick Landing’s TechPlace, where it now operates from a 112,000-square-foot facility, supplying contractors and facility owners across the healthcare, transportation, data, and commercial sectors.

Falcon Transportation LLC is a family-owned trucking and logistics company that has grown from three employees and one truck into a business employing 82 people across two Presque Isle locations. The company provides transportation services nationwide while maintaining a strong base in Aroostook County.

Tootie’s Tempeh is a worker-owned cooperative that produces tempeh using a fermentation process that eliminates single-use plastic. The company has expanded distribution since its founding three years ago and reports diverting more than 100,000 plastic bags from landfills while sourcing ingredients from local farms.

Standard Biocarbon manufactures biochar and biocarbon materials made from Maine wood residuals for agricultural, turf, and industrial uses. The company began production in 2024 at its Enfield facility and is expanding both sales and production capacity to meet growing demand.

WinterKids, founded in 2000, provides outdoor education and winter activity programming for children. The organization serves approximately 16,000 children each year through school, family, and early childhood initiatives and partners with community organizations across the state to expand access to outdoor learning.

Since taking office, Governor Mills has focused on making Maine the best place in America to live, work, start and grow a business, and raise a family. As Governor, she has prioritized supports for Maine small businesses and made historic investments to grow Maine’s workforce.

