12/5/2025

Bringing Maine’s Ocean Economy Together

Task Force outlines how statewide coordination can help Maine communities and businesses compete and grow

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) today released the final report of the Legislature’s Blue Economy Task Force. Lawmakers asked the Task Force to: (1) provide guidance on what a statewide Blue Economy Center should focus on and how it could be structured, and (2) recommend improvements to Maine’s blue economy workforce and training programs. The “blue economy” is simply Maine’s ocean economy viewed through a modern lens that emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and long-term opportunity.

The report offers a clear takeaway: Maine has significant opportunities in its ocean economy, and a more coordinated statewide approach could help communities, workers, and local businesses compete and grow. If the Legislature decides to create a Blue Economy Center, the guidance in this report gives a practical path for how it could work.

“This report shows what’s possible when Maine brings its ocean economy together,” said Commissioner Michael Duguay. “By strengthening coordination across our marine industries, we’re better positioned to compete nationally and globally. The opportunities for job growth, innovation, and investment in our working waterfronts have never been clearer. When Maine aligns its strengths, fisheries and aquaculture to marine technology and shipbuilding, we build a more resilient, future-focused Blue Economy that benefits communities up and down the coast and beyond.”



WHAT THE REPORT SAYS

To answer the Legislature’s question about what a Blue Economy Center should focus on, the Task Force identified three core functions that would give Maine the greatest benefit and help the state compete more effectively. These functions are:

Inform: Collect and share clear information about Maine’s ocean economy so communities, lawmakers, and businesses understand trends, challenges, and opportunities. Maine does not currently have one consistent place to track this data. Coordinate: Help partners across the state work together – connecting people, aligning efforts, supporting workforce needs, and ensuring Maine’s traditional and emerging ocean industries are included in statewide planning. Strengthen: Build on Maine’s unique advantages by helping organizations grow capacity and move promising opportunities from ideas into real businesses and jobs. Support innovation and help strong ideas attract the resources needed to grow.

The report also fulfills the Legislature’s second charge by summarizing improvements needed in Maine’s blue economy workforce, including clearer training pathways and better coordination across programs.

The report outlines options for where a center could be housed, including within an existing statewide organization such as the Maine Technology Institute (MTI), but leaves all decisions to the Legislature.



WHAT THIS MEANS FOR MAINE

Maine’s ocean economy contributes nearly $6.8 billion a year and supports more than 90,000 jobs across dozens of industries. These jobs shape life in many coastal and inland communities and represent one of the state’s biggest long-term economic opportunities.

The first Blue Economy Task Force report, submitted in January 2025, found that Maine has strong assets but lacks a statewide structure to bring efforts together. This second report builds on that foundation by outlining how Maine could bring greater focus and coordination to its strengths.

A coordinated statewide blue economy strategy would help Maine:

Create and keep good jobs for Maine people, especially in rural and coastal communities;

Strengthen working waterfronts and local businesses by connecting them to new partners and markets;

Support young people by making ocean-related careers easier to find and enter; and

Protect and grow both legacy industries and fast-emerging ocean sectors.

These are real opportunities Maine can capture with more focus and alignment.

"In my two decades of serving Portland as a city councilor, mayor and state senator, I have seen how an ocean-based economy is integral to our city, and every coastal and inland community in Maine,” said Senator Jill Duson (D, Cumberland) who served on the Task Force. “I introduced the legislation that brought this task force together because it is my strong belief that our marine heritage is not just a part of our state’s past; it must be a critical part of our future. With the same grit and determination, they bring to working waterfronts and research labs, members of the Task Force charted a strong course to bring more jobs, investments and opportunities to the Blue Economy. I am immensely proud of our work and look forward to discussing report recommendations with the Housing and Economic Development Committee."

"Downeast Mainers are reliant on our blue economy to make a living and support our communities,” said Rep. Tiffany Strout (R, Harrington) who served on the Task Force. “In looking at the future success and the potential growth of the blue economy, it will be extremely important to continue including the voices of those who are stewards of our heritage ocean industries. My hope is this process will lead to new opportunities and markets for what our fishermen and sea farmers already produce and create new opportunities during the off-seasons and in jobs where you do not have to work directly on the water. The Gulf of Maine can provide economic growth and fresh healthy food for all but only if we continue to be good stewards of the ecosystem, never take for granted what we have been given and never industrialize the Gulf of Maine. After all, there is no one who will protect the resources and enforce the sustainability practices better than those who rely on the blue economy for their livelihood."

“Investing and growing our state’s emerging blue economy will attract young people to Maine and ensure our maritime heritage survives,” said Rep. Morgan Rielly (D, Westbrook), who served on the Task Force. “A blue economy center will provide the support and coordination needed to ensure Maine’s small and family-run businesses are able to thrive.”

“Maine’s coastal communities — from Kittery to Eastport — are full of entrepreneurs developing innovative businesses and creating jobs. Putting the Task Force’s recommendations to work will grow our marine economy and reach every corner of coastal Maine, especially rural and island communities most dependent on this sector,” said Nick Battista, Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer at Island Institute and Co-Chair of the Task Force. “I’m especially encouraged by the focus on building a workforce to strengthen working waterfront infrastructure, support boatbuilding, and advance electric marine propulsion.”



SUMMARY OF WORKFORCE GUIDANCE

The Task Force found that Maine has strong training programs, that could benefit from improved coordination to meet the needs of Maine people and employers. A center could help connect training providers, track workforce needs, and make internships and apprenticeships easier for Maine people to find statewide.



NEXT STEPS

DECD has submitted the report to the Legislature as required. Lawmakers will now decide whether to establish a Blue Economy Center and what form it should take. The report offers clear options for structure, focus areas, early actions, and staffing.

The full report is available on the DECD website.