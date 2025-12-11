Beycome Introduces $1,399 Innovating real estate Full-Service 'Concierge' Package

beycome launch an Innovative Real Estate Full-Service Package Logo beycome

A new flat-fee, full-service real estate selling experience designed to give homeowners more support without paying traditional commissions.

Some sellers want more support, less DIY, and more time back in their day, while still keeping the flexibility and savings offered by our current packages” — Nico Jodin

SOUTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beycome, a leading digital residential real estate platform known for its transparent flat-fee solutions, today announced the launch of its new cutting-edge full-service selling package: The Concierge. Priced at a flat $1,399, the offering is designed for homeowners seeking professional, full-service guidance without traditional commissions or the DIY workload required in Beycome’s existing packages.

With more than 18,500+ homes sold and over $215 million in commission savings, Beycome’s newest service tier rounds out its 100% flat-fee lineup, which includes the $99 DIY Package and the $399 Enhanced Package.

“We heard the message loud and clear: some sellers want more support, less DIY, and more time back in their day, while still keeping the flexibility and savings offered by our current packages,” said Nico Jodin, CEO and Founder of Beycome. “When my family and I sold our home, we were both working full-time, and managing and growing Beycome already takes a great deal of my time. We didn’t always have the flexibility to manage showings, review documents, or handle every detail ourselves. Our team stepped in and made the process easier for my wife and me, and it inspired me to offer that same level of support to the entire community—but at a flat fee instead of a commission.”

Beycome’s continued user growth now supports a fully agent-guided experience. The company’s proprietary AI, Artur, automates key processes behind the scenes, reducing operational costs and enabling the delivery of premium services at fair pricing.

“Our goal with this offer is also to strengthen our connection with the real estate agent community,” Jodin added. “This level of service is only possible because of the volume we manage and the technology we’ve developed over the years. We already see great real estate agents working with us and using our tools to help their clients buy properties represented by Beycome, and that motivates us to develop even more partnerships.”

Concierge Package Highlights

The Concierge package includes all features from the Enhanced package, plus:

- Flat Fee MLS with National marketing syndication on 1000's of websites ( Zillow, Redfin, Trulia, realtor.com etc)

- Dedicated support 7/7

- A dedicated closing coordinator

- Negotiation and paperwork support

- Home valuation and pricing guidance

- Comprehensive comparative market analysis (CMA)

- Professional photography, drone imagery, and 3D tours (where available or authorized)

For Florida sellers: Title settlement fees are included in the package, with more states coming soon. This additional benefit provides even greater value and peace of mind during the closing process.

Three Flat-Fee Paths for Sellers

With the launch, Beycome now offers:

- $99 DIY package – For fully hands-on sellers

- $399 Enhanced package – For sellers seeking additional Marketing tools

- $1,399 Concierge package – For sellers wanting complete professional support

“Real estate should give people choices, not force them into a one-size-fits-all commission model,” said Jodin. “Whether a seller wants total control or full-service support, Beycome now offers a true flat-fee option that meets their needs.”

About Beycome

Since 2020, Beycome offers an innovative alternative to traditional real estate through transparent, affordable flat-fee solutions that return control, and savings, to homeowners and buyers. Powered by its advanced AI, Artur, Beycome removes the percentage-based commission model and delivers a modern, streamlined experience from listing to closing, providing a true alternative that complements and enhances today’s traditional real estate models.

For more information about The Concierge Package or other Beycome offerings, visit beycome.com or call 804.239.2663.

Legal Disclaimer:

