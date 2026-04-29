beycome returns to California with Artur AI, a $99 Flat-Fee MLS and 2% Buyer Credit

Beycome launch in California

beycome DIY real estate returns to California with Artur AI, a $99 Flat-Fee MLS and 2% Buyer Credit.

Today, we’re closing a transaction every 35 minutes. We’re about to reach 20,000 closings and more than $220M saved in middleman and ancillary fees. California is a natural next step.”” — Nico Jodin

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform that gives homeowners more options—and more savings—is back in the Golden State, powered by Artur, its AI transaction assistant that has already helped over 12,000 families and nearly 20,000 properties close entirely online.

beycome is back in California.

Beycome Brokerage Realty Inc. (CalDRE #01804683) is now fully licensed and operational statewide, giving California homeowners and buyers a smarter way to approach one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.

beycome has never been about replacing real estate. It’s about expanding what’s possible within it.

For homeowners comfortable managing their own sale, beycome offers full DIY support guided by Artur—covering everything from MLS exposure to offer management and closing—for a flat $99. For those who want more, a $399 package includes professional photos, yard signage, and a lockbox, while a $999 package adds full remote agent support from a licensed professional.

For buyers, beycome acts as their agent and returns up to 2% of the purchase price as a credit at closing.

And for those who prefer the traditional route, that option still exists. Choice is the point.

The platform returns to California with its most powerful tool yet: Artur.

Artur, their proprietary machine learning platform (aka AI), built since 2020, has already guided more than 12,000 families, as well as flippers, investors, and builders, through complete real estate transactions, from first listing to final closing, powering nearly 20,000 closed properties and over $220 million saved in third-party costs.

It helps sellers price, list, and manage offers. It helps buyers build competitive offers and track every step. It keeps everyone, seller, buyer, lender, and title—moving forward together, 24/7.

Across its active states, beycome now supports a closing every 35 minutes and is on track to reach 20,000 transactions later this month.

At a time when interest rates are above 7%, every dollar matters more than ever. Savings that stay with the family, not lost to commissions, can mean a larger down payment, a lower rate, or simply more breathing room after closing.

What makes beycome different isn’t just the price. It’s where it comes from.

beycome wasn’t built in a boardroom or backed by a Wall Street bet. It was built by people who went through the process themselves, got frustrated, and decided to fix it.

A platform built from the inside out, for real people, by people who’ve sat at the closing table and wondered where $40,000 just went.

“California homeowners deserve the same options families across our 14 other states already have,” said Nicolas Jodin, CEO of beycome. “beycome was built by people like us, for people like us—people who work hard, save carefully, and deserve to keep more of what their home is worth. Artur has already helped over 12,000 families do exactly that. Today, we’re closing a transaction every 35 minutes. We’re about to reach 20,000 closings and more than $220M saved in middleman and ancillary fees. California is a natural next step.”

For sellers, beycome’s $99 flat-fee MLS listing goes live within 24 hours and syndicates to Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin, and 100+ platforms. Buyers can contact and negotiate directly with the owner, ensuring fast and transparent communication.

For buyers, a 2% credit on a $950,000 Los Angeles home means $19,000 back—almost like getting paid to work with them—usable toward closing costs or a rate reduction.

beycome is now available across California, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, and beyond.

About beycome

beycome is a consumer-first, technology-enabled real estate platform built by people who experienced the process firsthand and knew there had to be a better way. It offers a flexible, lower-cost alternative to traditional commission-based transactions, with MLS listings starting at $99 and up to 2% back for buyers at closing.

Artur, beycome’s AI transaction assistant, has powered more than 19,500 transactions and over $220 million in savings. Across its active states, beycome supports a closing every 35 minutes.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in South Miami, FL, beycome operates through Beycome Brokerage Realty LLC, Beycome Brokerage Realty Inc. (CalDRE #01804683), and affiliated entities across 14 states.

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