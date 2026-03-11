BEYCOME BRINGS ITS DIY REAL ESTATE PLATFORM AND $99 FLAT-FEE LISTINGS TO VIRGINIA — CLOSING A HOME EVERY 40 MINUTES

Virginia homeowners, welcome to Beycome.

The fast-growing platform continues its national expansion, helping homeowners sell their homes while keeping more of their equity.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEYCOME, the real estate platform designed to make selling and buying homes simpler and more affordable for the people, has officially expanded its services to VIRGINIA. Homeowners across the Commonwealth can now list, sell, and close their homes through BEYCOME’s digital platform while avoiding traditional commission structures.

BEYCOME’s model gives homeowners full control of their sale while providing the professional tools typically reserved for agents. Sellers can list their property on hundreds of major real estate websites, including Zillow, Realtor.com, Trulia, Redfin, and others and the MLS. From there, they can manage showings, receive offers, and complete the transaction entirely online — all for a true flat fee starting at $99.

“Every day we see more homeowners embracing BEYCOME as a simpler, alternative way to sell their homes,” said Nico Jodin, CEO and Co-Founder of BEYCOME. “Virginia has long been high on our expansion list. Real estate commissions have remained high for decades, even as technology has transformed almost every other industry. Our goal is simple: give people in Virginia the tools and support they need to sell their home while keeping more of their equity.”

Since launching, BEYCOME has facilitated more than 19,100 home transactions and helped customers save over $220 million in traditional real estate commissions. On average, a home is closed through the platform every 40 minutes.

The platform combines automation, digital workflows, and dedicated support to guide sellers from listing to closing, and every step in between.

At the core of the platform is ARTUR, BEYCOME’s proprietary AI. ARTUR automates many of the complex steps involved in a real estate transaction, guiding users through documents, answering questions in real time, and helping ensure nothing is overlooked.

This technology enables homeowners to move faster while staying informed and fully in control at every stage of the process.

BEYCOME believes real estate should stay connected to local communities. While powered by technology, the platform works with licensed professionals and local partners in each state. “BEYCOME is built for people, by people,” said Jodin. “Technology simplifies the process, but real estate is still local, and we’re excited to work with professionals across Virginia.”

In addition to helping sellers save on commissions, BEYCOME also offers advantages for buyers. Buyers using the platform may receive a rebate of up to 2% of the purchase price in eligible transactions.

The company’s expansion into Virginia is part of a broader national strategy to make real estate transactions faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Through BEYCOME’s platform, Virginia homeowners can:

• List their home on major real estate websites and the MLS

• Manage showings and offers online

• Receive guidance from licensed real estate professionals

• Complete the closing process digitally

• Save thousands of dollars by selling on their own terms

“People already book travel, manage finances, and sign legal documents online,” Jodin said. “Real estate should be no different. BEYCOME gives homeowners that same level of control and transparency.”

BEYCOME continues to expand its technology platform, adding new AI-driven tools designed to simplify paperwork, guide users step by step, and remove unnecessary complexity from real estate transactions.

Homeowners and buyers in Virginia can learn more at

www.beycome.com

ABOUT BEYCOME

BEYCOME is a real estate technology platform that allows homeowners to sell and buy homes without paying traditional commissions. Powered by automation and its proprietary AI, ARTUR, BEYCOME enables users to list on the MLS, manage their transaction online, and close with full transparency. Since launch, BEYCOME users have completed thousands of home sales while saving hundreds of millions of dollars in commissions.

