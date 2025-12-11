Reverse Mortgage Pros Launches Canada’s First Reverse Mortgage Rate Hub In Canada

Explaining reverse mortgage rate options Reverse mortgage rates article Reverse Mortgage Pros Logo

The first ever reverse mortgage rate hub in Canada has been launched by Reverse Mortgage Pros

As Canada’s top independent brokerage working exclusively with reverse mortgages, we see firsthand how much confusion homeowners face when trying to compare products and rates across lenders.” — Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse Mortgage Pros , Canada’s leading specialist brokerage for reverse mortgage education and advisory services, has unveiled a groundbreaking resource that is poised to transform how Canadians access and compare reverse mortgage rates.The new online Reverse Mortgage Rate Hub consolidates every available reverse mortgage rate from all major Canadian lenders - including Equitable Bank, HomeEquity Bank, Home Trust and Bloom Finance - into a single, easy to navigate platform.This marks the first time that retirees, homeowners, financial planners and industry professionals can view a complete, real time rate landscape in one place - including both renewal rates for reverse mortgages, as well as upfront rates.The launch reflects Reverse Mortgage Pros' commitment to raising industry standards, improving transparency and giving Canadians the information they need to make confident, well informed decisions about their home equity.For too long, reverse mortgage rates in Canada have been difficult to locate, difficult to compare, and inconsistent across lender websites.Each lender publishes rates in different formats, with different conditions and with limited clarity.Furthermore, renewal rates and rates on things like future withdrawals have been unclear and buried among reverse mortgage legal contracts.Until now, there has been no consolidated public source that brings all this information together - with all of renewal rates, rates on future lump sum withdrawals, rates on regular monthly withdrawals and the upfront rates all in the one place.This newly launched page changes that.It provides a clear side by side comparison of reverse mortgage rates nationwide, categorized by lender, term - and product type - with concise explanations of how each option works.The platform identifies which lenders currently offer the lowest rates, highlights rate trends among lenders and explains how rates may change over time.This allows Canadians and their advisors to assess the market at a glance - something that has never before been possible in the reverse mortgage space.“As Canada’s top independent brokerage working exclusively with reverse mortgages, we see firsthand how much confusion homeowners face when trying to compare products and rates across lenders,” said Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA - CEO and Principal Broker of Reverse Mortgage Pros. “We created this resource to solve that problem. It’s the first time Canadians can access a complete, transparent picture of reverse mortgage rates in one place - from upfront rates all the way through to renewal rates, as well as all the possible rates and costs you can face. This empowers retirees to make decisions with clarity and confidence.”Beyond the rate tables, the new page includes plain language explanations of what reverse mortgage rates mean, how interest is charged, the difference between fixed and variable options, how compounding works and why rates differ across lenders.These insights are presented clearly to help homeowners evaluate whether a reverse mortgage is right for their retirement strategy.Reverse Mortgage Pros developed the Rate Hub as part of its broader mission to modernize the reverse mortgage industry in Canada through transparency, consumer education and unbiased guidance - building upon other resources such as their video library The company has become widely recognized for its expertise in the sector - winning national awards, generating industry leading educational content, and partnering with lenders across the country to improve the client experience.The launch of the rate hub further solidifies Reverse Mortgage Pros as the definitive information resource for reverse mortgages in Canada.This new tool is available to all Canadians free of charge. Homeowners can explore the most up to date rates for all possible scenarios that they might face when it comes to a reverse mortgage.

