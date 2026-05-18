Reverse Mortgage Pros Name Most Trusted Reverse Mortgage Broker Of 2026 - Corporate Vision Awards

Canada's #1 reverse mortgage brokerage adds another major industry recognition to its 2026 trophy case

In our industry, trust isn't earned by a logo or a slogan. It's earned by giving honest advice.” — Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse Mortgage Pros , Canada's leading independent reverse mortgage brokerage, has been named Most Trusted Reverse Mortgage Broker 2026 by Corporate Vision Magazine. The award recognizes the firm's unwavering commitment to independent, impartial advice and its industry-leading focus on client education.Corporate Vision's award is independently judged on merit - not pay-to-play - with winners selected based on innovation, industry impact, client satisfaction, and demonstrated leadership in their field. The recognition reinforces Reverse Mortgage Pros position as the most trusted name in the Canadian reverse mortgage space, where the firm has now helped over 50,000 Canadians make informed decisions about their home equity."This award means more to us than most, because of what it's actually measuring - trust," said Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA, Founder and Principal Broker at Reverse Mortgage Pros. "In our industry, trust isn't earned by a logo or a slogan. It's earned by giving honest advice even when that advice costs us a deal. We tell clients when a reverse mortgage is the wrong fit, and we explain the costs and trade-offs in plain language. Being recognized for that is incredibly meaningful."Reverse Mortgage Pros has built its reputation on a fully independent model. The firm does not work for any single lender, and produces an extensive library of free educational content - including detailed reverse mortgage guides , calculators, articles, and a comprehensive YouTube series - that walks Canadian homeowners 55+ through every aspect of reverse mortgages, including the downsides."Our clients are often making one of the biggest financial decisions of their retirement," Sneddon added. "They deserve a broker who's actually on their side - no hidden agenda, no pressure, no fine print surprises. That's the standard we hold ourselves to every single day, and the credit for this award goes to our entire team for living up to it."The Most Trusted Reverse Mortgage Broker 2026 award adds to a growing list of industry recognitions for Reverse Mortgage Pros, including Best Reverse Mortgage Company 2025 from the Canadian Business Awards and Reverse Mortgage Experts of the Year 2024 from the North America Business Awards. Sneddon himself has previously been recognized with the Most Trusted Mortgage Agent award from the Wealth & Finance Awards.

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