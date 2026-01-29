Reverse Mortgage Pros Announces Limited-Time Offer: $995 Off Reverse Mortgage Fees Until February 15th, 2026

Reverse Mortgage Pros Logo

Get $995 off reverse mortgage fees with Reverse Mortgage Pros – offer ends February 15, 2026. Learn more: reversemortgagepros.ca/lp-promotional-offer-995

Every dollar counts for retirees, especially when it comes to upfront costs - this $995 discount is one more way Canadians can access financial flexibility in retirement” — Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse Mortgage Pros , one of Canada’s leading independent reverse mortgage brokerages, has announced the launch of a limited-time promotion to help Canadian homeowners save on reverse mortgage setup costs.From now until February 15th, 2026, clients can receive $995 off their reverse mortgage closing fees.This special offer is available to eligible homeowners aged 55 and older who qualify and complete a reverse mortgage application before the deadline.The promotion applies to qualifying products from multiple lenders, offering flexibility and real savings to retirees looking to unlock equity from their homes without monthly payments."We know that every dollar counts for retirees, especially when it comes to upfront costs," said Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA - CEO and Principal Broker of Reverse Mortgage Pros. "This $995 discount is one more way we’re helping Canadians access financial flexibility in retirement while keeping more of their hard-earned equity."Reverse Mortgage Pros is known for its independent, client-first approach.Unlike many institutions that offer only a single lender's product, Reverse Mortgage Pros compares options across Canada's top reverse mortgage lenders to ensure each client gets the best fit for their needs and goals.Clients can learn more about the promotional details or start their application by visiting the dedicated landing page at https://www.reversemortgagepros.ca/lp-promotional-offer-995/ As many Canadian retirees look for ways to enhance their retirement cash flow, manage debt, or fund home renovations without the burden of monthly payments, this promotion offers a significant reduction in the upfront costs typically associated with securing a reverse mortgage.“Our goal has always been to provide transparent, expert advice to help Canadians make the best financial decisions for their retirement,” added Sneddon. “This $995 fee credit removes a common barrier for homeowners, making it easier and more affordable than ever to access the equity they’ve built up over a lifetime.”Reverse Mortgage Pros is a fully licensed & regulated mortgage brokerage: ON License #13649, BC License #MBX605376, AB License #2025650157 -Head Office: 91 Campbell Avenue, Toronto, ON, M6P 3T9

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.