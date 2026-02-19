Cambria Community Services District, CA Implements OpenGov to Strengthen Water Utility and Infrastructure Resilience

CAMBRIA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambria Community Services District, California, will implement OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management to centralize oversight of its water, wastewater, facilities, fleet, fire apparatus, and parks operations.Located in San Luis Obispo County along California’s Central Coast, the district serves the unincorporated community of Cambria, delivering essential services including water distribution and treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, fire protection support, and maintenance of public facilities and open space. Managing critical infrastructure in a coastal region vulnerable to severe weather and storm events requires disciplined oversight and long-term financial planning.As infrastructure demands increase and environmental risks intensify, Cambria leadership identified the need for integrated water utility asset management software capable of supporting proactive maintenance, financial transparency, and disaster preparedness.Previously, the district relied on GIS mapping combined with manual processes and staff-driven tracking methods to manage work orders, preventive maintenance, and asset records. While assets were mapped in Esri GIS, it lacked a connected system linking work orders, labor, equipment, lifecycle costs, and capital forecasting. This limited insight into operating costs and contributed to reactive maintenance practices.Storm events in recent years highlighted the importance of accurate documentation and cost tracking to support FEMA reimbursement and disaster recovery claims. District leadership recognized that strengthening asset documentation would improve both daily operational performance and emergency response readiness.They sought a platform capable of integrating asset condition, labor, materials, fleet expenses, and vendor costs within a single system, with the main objective to provide defensible, dollar-based data to guide capital improvement planning, cost-of-service modeling, and long-range financial forecasting.OpenGov distinguished itself with its Esri GIS integration and mobile field functionality, enabling crews to be able to enter work orders and capture labor and materials in real time, creating reliable documentation across asset classes and during emergency response situations.Implementation will begin with water distribution, water treatment, wastewater collection, and wastewater treatment operations, followed by facilities management, fleet oversight, and parks and open space assets.With OpenGov, Cambria Community Services District will establish a centralized system of record for infrastructure assets, automate preventive maintenance scheduling, and capture real-time operational costs. Leadership will gain clear visibility into asset performance, capital replacement timing, and long-term funding requirements. Enhanced documentation will strengthen FEMA compliance readiness and improve their ability to recover from future disaster events.“Maintaining resilient infrastructure on the Central Coast requires accurate data and disciplined planning,” said Matthew McElhenie, General Manager, Cambria Community Services District. “OpenGov equips us with the tools to document costs, improve preparedness, and provide our Board with reliable information for long-term investment decisions.”By implementing OpenGov, Cambria Community Services District is reinforcing its commitment to infrastructure sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and disaster resilience, ensuring essential services remain dependable for the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.