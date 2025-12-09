InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Safe, Battery-Powered Nail Filing Tool for Pets

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samanvitha K. S. of Middleton, WI is the creator of the Pet Nail Rounder Smoother, an ergonomic, battery-powered grooming tool designed to simplify and improve the process of trimming and maintaining pet nails. The device uses a slower-rotating sandpaper grit mechanism housed inside a protective cup-shaped chamber unlike standard clippers or high-speed grinders. It enables pet owners and professional groomers to safely round and smooth nails without the risk of over-filing or injury.The tool is designed for dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals and allows users to insert one nail at a time into the cup-like filing chamber, where the gentle rotation reduces nail length and sharpness while simultaneously smoothing edges. The controlled speed minimizes noise, vibration, and anxiety which are common problems associated with traditional motorized files.The device is powered by replaceable or rechargeable batteries with interchangeable grit heads available in multiple sizes to accommodate pets of various breeds. A soft silicone outer housing ensures comfort and grip during use, while a hinged safety lid protects the filing mechanism when not in operation.Key features and benefits include:• Cup-Shaped Filing Design: Ensures each nail is rounded and smoothed evenly, reducing sharp edges after trimming.• Gentle Rotating Mechanism: Operates at slower speeds than conventional grinders to maximize safety and precision.• Interchangeable Sandpaper Heads: Available in multiple sizes to suit different animal nail types.• Battery Powered: Operates on replaceable or rechargeable batteries for flexibility.• Low Noise and Vibration: Helps reduce pet stress and anxiety compared to clippers or high-speed tools.• Time-Saving Design: Files and smooths nails in one step, reducing grooming time.The Pet Nail Rounder Smoother provides an effective, pet-friendly alternative to clippers and traditional grinders by combining safety, ease of use, and ergonomic design. This tool is well-suited for home use, grooming professionals, and veterinary clinics, offering a reliable solution to routine pet nail care.Samanvitha filed a Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to the Pet Nail Rounder Smoother. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pet Nail Rounder Smoother can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.