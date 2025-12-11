Rogervoice Marks 10 Years Transforming Communication for Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing; Announces U.S. Expansion

Rogervoice

PARIS, FRANCE, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogervoice, the world-leading captioned-call technology empowering deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals to communicate by phone, is proudly celebrating its 10-year anniversary of its application. Since its launch in 2015, the app has revolutionized accessibility in telecommunications and supported millions of real-time captioned calls across more than 50 countries.



Now, as Rogervoice marks a decade of impact, the company is announcing a major strategic expansion into the United States market, aiming to bring its proven accessibility technology to millions of Americans who rely on accurate, real-time captioning every day.



A Decade of Innovation and Inclusion



For ten years, Rogervoice has led the way in making mobile phone conversations accessible through cutting-edge speech recognition and instant live captioning. The platform has grown into one of the most trusted communication tools in the global deaf and hard-of-hearing community, with:

• Millions of captioned phone calls completed worldwide

• Availability in 52 countries and 100+ languages

• Partnerships with telecom carriers, accessibility organizations, and government programs

• Proven reliability during emergencies, medical appointments, legal calls, business calls, and daily communication



“Reaching this 10-year milestone is more than a celebration, it’s a reminder of why Rogervoice exists,” said Olivier Jeannel, CEO of Rogervoice. “Accessible communication is a right and a daily necessity, not a luxury. We’re proud of the millions of conversations we’ve empowered so far, and we’re just getting started.”



Expanding into the United States: A Landmark Moment



As part of its growth strategy, Rogervoice is officially expanding to the United States. In 2024 Rogervoice was granted FCC certification, bringing its globally tested phone-captioning technology to a market of more than 48 million deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans. The FCC’s telephone relay service is a federally funded program, making phone accessibility free for eligible US residents.

Key components of the U.S. expansion include:

• Specialized captioning services built for speed, clarity, and accuracy

• Pioneering features tailored for U.S. users, including captioning for video call usage

• Outreach development with state accessibility technology programs, local businesses and community organizations

• Dedicated support, marketing, and outreach teams



“The demand for fast, reliable captioned calling in the U.S. has never been higher,” said Jeannel. “We’re excited to bring Rogervoice to American users, businesses, and institutions that want a modern, secure, and user-friendly accessibility solution.”



A Commitment to the Next 10 Years



Looking ahead, Rogervoice will continue investing in AI captioning accuracy, enterprise solutions, and international partnerships to ensure accessibility for all.



“Our mission has always been simple: make phone calls accessible to everyone,” added Olivier Jeannel, CEO. “With our expansion into the U.S., we are entering our strongest decade yet.”





About Rogervoice



Founded in 2014, Rogervoice is a global leader in real-time captioned calling for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Using advanced speech recognition and secure communication technology, Rogervoice enables users to read phone conversations instantly on their smartphones. The platform is available in more than 50 countries and supports over 100 languages.





