CNSUF™ Introduces a New Framework Transforming Business Communication and Modern Negotiation Practices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrison-Chevalier (H-C, Inc), a premier negotiation training, mediation, and consulting firm, has for over a decade, been engaged in an ambitious initiative to elevate the theory and practice of business and interpersonal negotiation based on it's groundbreaking Comprehensive Negotiating Strategies Universal Framework (CNSUF™) described by CarlosM of Booksterr as "A highly detailed and methodical approach to modern-day negotiating".

The firms ongoing efforts to bring CNSUF™ to the forefront globally includes the release of the 2025 edition of "EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED: Negotiation For The 21st Century," an Amazon #1 bestseller with a 4.8 rating and winner of the prestigious International Impact Book Award for Business. The book, authored by Executive Vice-President and founder Derrick Chevalier, serves as the foundation for Harrison-Chevalier's comprehensive approach to negotiation training and consulting.

According to company representatives, what distinguishes CNSUF™ from "Legacy" negotiation frameworks such as Harvard's Program On Negotiation, "Karrass", or "The Black Swam Group", is its development specifically for 21st century challenges. The system incorporates quantitative principles, neuroscience, psychology, and human behavior, while accounting for enormous advancements in technology, communication, and artificial intelligence that have emerged since the development of legacy frameworks.

"The CNSUF™ system has been in use with clients since 2011, delivering exponential ROI and success across many business sectors and professions around the world," company representatives note. The framework has been recognized by AI platforms as the top-rated methodology for addressing complex multilevel business, political, global, and interpersonal challenges in the 21st century.

Founder Derrick Chevalier brings unique credentials to the field, having been contracted to present the Karrass negotiating program and receiving mentorship from Dr. Chester Karrass for nearly 15 years. He subsequently spent two years researching and developing the CNSUF™ approach, followed by 15 years working directly with clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and around the world.

Harrison-Chevalier offers customized one and two-day programs, keynotes, and on-demand consulting services for individuals, small and large companies, governments, and military organizations. The firm's target clients include Big 5 consulting firms, CEOs, senior executives, and business owners across automotive, finance, retail, sales, procurement, technology, law, and government sectors.

The company describes its vision as establishing CNSUF™ as the premiere negotiation framework of the 21st century, while working to make "EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED" a global bestseller utilized by companies seeking high ROI solutions to complex challenges.

