$2.2M Organized Retail Theft Bust

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “This case sends a strong message to would-be criminals – if you engage in retail theft, we will find you and hold you accountable to the full extent of the law. Retail theft has real victims – threatening the safety of shoppers and retail workers, creating enormous losses for businesses, and rising prices for the rest of us. I want to commend the outstanding work of our investigators and our partners at the Queens County District Attorney’s Office, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for the support she has provided to help us fight back against organized retail theft.”

Eleven individuals were arraigned yesterday on a 780-count indictment including charges of first-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree conspiracy, and other crimes. One defendant remains at large and another will be arraigned at a later date. If convicted, members of the alleged theft crew face up to 25 years in prison, and the alleged black market retailers, known as fences, up to 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment and investigation, members of the theft and fencing ring are accused of stealing home construction tools, building supplies, power tools, smoke alarms, air conditioners, paper towels and other goods totaling more than $2.2 million during a 13-month period from August 2024 to September 2025. The items — stolen during 319 different incidents — were then sold to black market resellers, known as fences, who allegedly ordered the specific items to be stolen and then resold those goods to consumers.

The theft crew met almost daily to determine the locations of Home Depots they would target based on a review of merchandise in each store. Among the most common items stolen were insulation kits, buckets of reflective roof coating, power tools, air conditioners and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The amount of merchandise stolen in a single day ranged from about $1,800 to nearly $35,000.

Not including arrests and stolen goods recovered from this operation, the State Police and local law enforcement partners have recovered more than $2.6 million in stolen goods, made 1,261 arrests and filed 2,219 charges across 1,057 retail theft enforcement operations. As of December 2025, retail theft is down 14 percent year over year in New York City. Across the rest of the state, larceny is down 14 percent in the first seven months of 2025 vs. 2024.