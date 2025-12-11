Groundbreaking 2D Code Delivers Universal Access to Usage Instructions, Meeting ADA Standards — No Internet Required

HD InfoCode: The future of Product Labeling for Accesibility HD InfoCode carton printed on an HP Indigo High Resolution Digital Press Gary Parish’s commitment to accessibility is deeply personal, as his brother Donald has been blind since birth

Offered as a free public app, HD InfoCode embeds complete directions for use for individuals who are blind, seniors, or people with reading challenges

HD Barcode is a memory stick on paper” — College Professor

INDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of Americans face daily risks from unreadable prescription and food labels. Today, HD Barcode LLC announces HD InfoCode, the world’s most advanced 2D code, delivering complete directions for use directly on packaging. Accessible through a free public app or in store PC stations, HD InfoCode enables universal, offline accessibility validated by organizations supporting individuals who are blind, have low vision, seniors, or people with reading challenges.At a recent public document conference for government agencies, Parish, serving as a featured speaker, emphasized that accessibility should extend far beyond medicines. He argued that food packaging, contracts, and any document requiring assistance must be both accessible and comprehensible to the individual signing them. Parish highlighted the simplicity of adding a printed code, noting that “nothing is cheaper than ink on paper.” As one college professor described it, “the code is a memory stick on paper,” underscoring its practicality and cost effectiveness.Parish’s commitment to accessibility is deeply personal. His brother Donald, born prematurely, was rendered legally blind due to oxygen exposure in an incubator — a common outcome at the time. Donald attended the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, where he learned Braille. Yet today, only a small percentage of visually impaired individuals read Braille, making alternative solutions like printed codes essential for ensuring universal access to information.Parish further noted that while the European Union requires all medicine packaging to include Braille, manufacturers in the United States have failed to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, leaving critical information absent from packaging. In discussions with a United Kingdom organization serving the visually impaired, he observed that only 60,000 people in a population of 70 million actively use Braille — making it valuable, but significantly underutilized. Moreover, Braille printing on packaging is limited to basic details such as product name and dosage, whereas HD InfoCode provides not only that information but the complete directions for use.To ensure accuracy, and meet FDA regulatory guidelines for medicines, Parish offers manufacturers a text comparison program capable of detecting any missing or added content down to a single punctuation mark, even when the printed and digital formats are not identical. This safeguard guarantees that HD InfoCode precisely matches the approved instructions, reinforcing both compliance and patient safety.However, full implementation requires adoption by pharmaceutical and food manufacturers, along with FDA involvement to establish HD InfoCode as a recognized labeling standard. Until industry and regulators act, patients remain at risk from inaccessible packaging.As an additional benefit to manufacturers, the same HD InfoCode can embed anti-counterfeiting features and a secure secondary message that only authorized smartphones can decode. This dual layer capability not only enhances patient safety but also strengthens supply chain integrity, giving manufacturers a powerful tool against counterfeit products while maintaining universal accessibility.A third code can also be embedded, which when scanned at a PC reader in a store provides a link to a video in American Sign Language (ASL), delivered by qualified and expert interpreters. This ensures that individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing receive the same complete directions for use in a language they fully understand. According to Deaf Link, a company providing sign language services, American Sign Language is widely recognized as the common language of the Deaf community and is the third most used language in the U.S.HD InfoCode can be created and verified in most languages, ensuring global usability. Some may ask why not simply use a link or QR code. Parish cautions that just one fake QR code placed on a product could redirect a patient to a fraudulent site — a catastrophic risk. He is familiar with the dangers of altered medicines, having assisted the makers of Tylenol many years ago in adding security features to prevent counterfeiting, protections that remain in use across pharmaceuticals today.The need is urgent:• 90 million Americans read below a 5th grade level (Institute of Medicine Report; AARP)• 48 million seniors struggle with medicine labels (U.S. Department of Education)• 1.3 million Americans are legally blind (National Federation of the Blind)HD InfoCode empowers patients to manage medications independently, reducing errors and improving safety. Features include voice readouts, multi language support, secure authentication, and tactile markers such as Braille or raised dots to help locate the code.Unlike QR codes, HD InfoCode embeds 225× more data in almost any language and can be shaped or printed to fit diverse packaging formats while maintaining FDA validated security and accessibility. Developed with Hewlett Packard Indigo Advanced Digital Printing technology, it ensures durable, high quality codes that meet regulatory standards.Free for patients, HD InfoCode is licensed to pharmaceutical and packaging companies, ensuring sustainability while keeping access universal._______________________________________“Medication safety should not depend on literacy or eyesight,” said Gary Parish, Managing Director of HD Barcode LLC. “With HD InfoCode — the most advanced 2D code in the world — tactile cues like Braille or raised dots, validation by blind organizations, and the assistance of Hewlett Packard Indigo Advanced Digital Printing technology, every patient can safely understand their prescriptions once manufacturers adopt this standard with FDA support.”HD Barcode LLC urges pharmaceutical and food manufacturers, along with the FDA, to act swiftly in adopting HD InfoCode as a recognized labeling standard. Patients across the United States — including seniors, individuals with low literacy, those who are blind or visually impaired, and the Deaf community — deserve safe, accurate, and universally accessible instructions.

