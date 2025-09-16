InfoCode+ Unveils 2D Code That Opens Access for Blind & Deaf—Authenticates Products, Protects Brands, No Internet Needed

High Resolution Print Quality with an HP Indigo Digital Press Pharmacies or Food Stores can provide PC Readers to Assist the Visually Impaired and Deaf for Voice and Video Display Manufacturers can add a Third Portion that When Scanned at a PC station Provides the Exact Information in American Sign Language for Directions of Use

HD InfoCode+ debuts at Label Expo—offline smart label empowers blind & deaf, prevents counterfeiting, meets FDA rules, Sept 16–19 in Barcelona

HD Barcodes have been called a memory stick on paper by a college professor” — College Professor

INDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakthrough in Smart LabelingHD InfoCode+ has been called “a memory stick on paper”, all accessible offline. This innovation bridges the gap between accessibility, regulatory compliance, and brand protection—without relying on cloud storage or external databases.Accessibility Meets Precision PrintingTo bring HD InfoCode+ to life, HD Barcode partnered with HP Indigo, the global leader in digital printing technology.“We needed to ensure readability for individuals with disabilities, and partnering with HP Indigowas an easy decision,” said Gary Parish, Managing Director of HD Barcode LLC. “Their presses deliver the precision and quality needed to print the most advanced and secure 2D codes in the world.”Parish added: “This solution doesn’t replace Braille, which remains essential. Instead, it adds critical audio-based information that supports blind users, individuals with reading disabilities, and multilingual consumers—opening new doors for global accessibility.”Empowering Users—No Internet RequiredHD InfoCode+ transforms labeling with embedded features that work entirely offline:• Text-to-Speech Functionality – Delivers magnified text and voice readouts via smartphone (8MP camera or better).• Braille Navigation – Raised dots guide users to the code, triggering audio instructions in multiple languages.• Sign Language Support – In-store PC readers display embedded instructional videos for ASL users.• Secure Data Retrieval – Verified, malware-free product information with automated text comparison tools.• FDA Compliance – Supports validated inspection protocols to ensure printed directions match approved content.Expanded Accessibility & Security Features• Multilingual Audio Support – Codes can be generated in multiple languages, enhancing global usability.• Braille Labeling Enhancement – Goes beyond EU-mandated basics to deliver full instructions via audio.• Advanced Product Authentication – HD SmartCode integration detects counterfeits and prevents diversion.• Offline Security – Unlike QR codes, HD InfoCode+ guarantees secure, verified data without internet connectivity.• Manufacturer-Only Access – A secure app enables manufacturers to decode encrypted data for authentication and diversion control.About HD Barcode LLCHD Barcode LLC is a pioneer in secure, high-density barcode technology, dedicated to improving product labeling through advanced accessibility and security solutions. Its patented technology (US20110240749A1) enables manufacturers to deliver critical product information instantly and securely—without external databases or cloud reliance.For more information, visit www.hdbarcode.com Watch the video: HD InfoCode:+Identification and Directions for use for Food and Drugs

