DHS Continues to Recommend Hepatitis B Vaccine Dose within 24 Hours of Birth

For Immediate Release December 11, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

Health officials reviewed safety and effectiveness of hepatitis B vaccine, issuing guidance to parents, clinicians

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to recommend the hepatitis B vaccine at birth for all newborns and today issued guidance to Wisconsin health care providers affirming the recommendation. Wisconsin’s guidance comes after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to change recommendations for when children should get the vaccine. The state’s guidance aligns with the extensive evidence that supports the safety and effectiveness of the hepatitis B vaccine, and the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics and other leading medical organizations.

“In public health, we continually review high-quality research and data to ensure our recommendations are based on up-to-date and quality evidence,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Decades of data have supported the recommendation to administer the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours after birth and the routine 3-dose hepatitis B vaccine series. Today, there is no new evidence that would justify changes to this longstanding recommendation that has protected, and continues to protect, the health of infants.”

Hepatitis B is a virus that can damage the liver and lead to lifelong health problems, including liver disease or cancer. Nearly 50% of people who have hepatitis B are unaware they have the virus. Newborns can get the virus even if a parent receives a negative test during pregnancy. Household members and caregivers may have the virus and expose an infant when in close contact.

Exposure and infection in infancy leads to chronic disease in up to 90% of cases. The hepatitis B vaccine has been extensively tested and proven safe for more than 30 years, resulting in a 99% decrease in infant infections.

Following a review of the scientific evidence and recommendations of leading medical organizations, DHS has issued the following guidance:

The hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for all newborns. Wisconsin health care providers should continue to offer the vaccine dose within 24 hours after birth and complete the full vaccination series of three doses within 18 months.

Clinicians should continue to adhere to the long-standing established standard of care practice of providing patients with information on the risk or benefit of all vaccines. All parents should consult with their physician on any questions regarding vaccinations for their children.

Serologic testing should not be used as a guide to determine if additional doses are needed. Parents and health care providers should follow the well-established practice of completing the standard 3-dose vaccine series.

“We encourage open and supportive communication between families and their health care providers to make the best choices for their families,” said Dr. Westergaard. “While last week's ACIP recommendations have created a swirl of confusion and concern among the medical community, we encourage Wisconsin parents and health care providers to stay the course and follow the science when making these life-saving decisions.”

There are no changes to Wisconsin’s school or child care vaccine recommendations based on this guidance. Wisconsin Medicaid will also continue to cover the current hepatitis B vaccine for eligible Medicaid members, including newborns.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance reminds individual and small group health insurers and self-funded governmental health plans and that Wis. Stat. § 623.895 (14) requires coverage of immunizations against hepatitis B at no cost share. It also requires that these health plans provide this coverage for a dependent of the insured from birth.

Wisconsinites can use the Wisconsin Immunization Registry to check if they and their children are protected against hepatitis B.