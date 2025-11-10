DATCP and DHS Urge Wisconsin Retailers to Continue to Accept FoodShare

For Immediate Release November 10, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

Businesses should not refuse service, DATCP is prepared to enforce against price gouging

Retailers and grocery stores play an important role in ensuring FoodShare members can access healthy, nutritious food to feed their families. Today, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) remind Wisconsin businesses who have signed up for the FoodShare program that FoodShare recipients have had funding legally loaded onto their cards and businesses cannot turn away members using QUEST cards at registers.

"It's been a really difficult and scary time for a lot of people because of the federal government shutdown and economic uncertainty, especially for families, kids, and seniors who rely on FoodShare. Wisconsinites are helpers by nature—it's part of our DNA. When things get tough, we always look out for and support our neighbors, and that's especially important now more than ever," said Gov. Tony Evers.

On October 31, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #278, which prohibits price gouging due to the loss of FoodShare funding. It also calls on grocers and retailers to ensure relevant resources are readily available for Wisconsinites and the state, and state agencies can utilize every available tool and resource to support Wisconsinites through impacts of the federal government shutdown. The governor's executive order can be found here.

"While there haven't been reports of people being turned away or of price gouging thus far, we want to make sure everyone is clear on expectations. No one in Wisconsin should have to worry about their next meal," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski.

FoodShare members receive benefits on a QUEST card, similar to a debit card, that allows them to pay for food at any business that has agreed to participate in the program. Current federal guidance states that consumers may continue to redeem the existing balance issued to their QUEST card at any authorized retailer. If FoodShare members are wrongfully denied the ability to use their QUEST cards to purchase food when they have a balance remaining, they should take the following steps:

Tell store staff, "I have a balance on my QUEST card, and I am able to use it."

Call Wisconsin's Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or email DATCPHotline@wi.gov.

"FoodShare is essential for Wisconsinites of all ages, whether they are working a low-income job, live on a fixed income, or are facing unemployment. Members rely on these benefits to keep them from having to choose between using money for food, or their rent, heating bills, or medicine," said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson.

FoodShare in Wisconsin provides basic food access for nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites, including nearly 270,000 kids.

At this time, full November FoodShare benefits continue to be available on all QUEST cards. Any Wisconsinite who needs additional food or infant formula for their house or family can reach out to 211 for information and referrals to local services. Anyone can use 211 to get help by: