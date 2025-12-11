My Home Pathway Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

SOC 2 Type 2 Symbol My Home Pathway Logo

Fintech Platform's Advanced Security Standards Position Company as Trusted Partner for Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Home Pathway, a technology-powered fintech platform helping credit-challenged consumers achieve mortgage readiness, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II certification. This rigorous independent audit validates the company's robust security controls, data protection protocols, and operational excellence over an extended period, demonstrating My Home Pathway's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive financial information and maintaining the highest standards of technology risk management.The SOC 2 Type II certification, conducted by an independent third-party auditor, represents the gold standard in security compliance for technology service providers. Unlike SOC 2 Type I, which evaluates security controls at a single point in time, Type II certification requires sustained demonstration of effective security practices over a minimum six-month period. For My Home Pathway, which processes sensitive consumer financial data and integrates with banking partners, mortgage lenders, and financial institutions, this certification provides independent verification that the company's security infrastructure meets the stringent requirements demanded by today's regulatory environment."Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a pivotal milestone for My Home Pathway and reflects our deep commitment to protecting our users' financial data and earning the trust of our financial institution partners," said Castleigh, CEO of My Home Pathway. "As we scale our platform and expand our partnerships with banks, mortgage lenders, and other financial services providers, this certification demonstrates that our security protocols and risk management frameworks meet the rigorous standards required in the financial services industry. Our partners can be confident that we treat data security and compliance as foundational to everything we build."The certification comes at a critical time as My Home Pathway continues to expand its network of banking and lending partnerships. With existing relationships including three major bank partners, regulatory pilot underway, and collaborations with leading financial institutions, the company's SOC 2 Type II status removes a key barrier to enterprise partnerships and positions My Home Pathway as a trusted, enterprise-grade solution. The certification covers the security, availability, and confidentiality of My Home Pathway's systems and validates the company's policies for data encryption, access controls, incident response, and continuous monitoring—all critical considerations for financial institutions evaluating fintech partnerships.About My Home PathwayMy Home Pathway is a fintech platform that empowers credit-challenged consumers to become mortgage-ready through AI-powered financial coaching and a dual-sided marketplace connecting aspiring homebuyers with lending partners. Founded in 2020, the company addresses systemic inequities in the mortgage system by targeting the 2 million annual mortgage denials market and helping consumers with FICO scores between 580-660 improve their financial health and achieve homeownership. For more information, visit www.myhomepathway.com

