My Home Pathway and Liberty Bank Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Homeownership Opportunities

Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) leverages innovative fintech partner to help consumers and increase revenue.

Liberty Bank has been committed to providing economic freedom and opportunity to the communities we serve. Our partnership with My Home Pathway is a natural extension of this commitment.” — Todd McDonald - Liberty Bank President

NEW ORLEANS, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Home Pathway , a pioneering financial technology company dedicated to guiding aspiring homeowners on their journey to mortgage readiness, and Liberty Bank & Trust Company, a leading Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced a strategic partnership aimed at closing the homeownership gap, particularly within underserved communities.This collaboration will integrate My Home Pathway's innovative platform, which provides personalized financial education and credit-building tools, with Liberty Bank’s accessible and affordable mortgage products. By working together, the two organizations will create a seamless and supportive ecosystem for individuals and families who have historically faced barriers to homeownership.My Home Pathway’s data-driven approach helps users improve their financial health, navigate the complexities of the mortgage process, and connect with trusted lenders. Liberty Bank, with its deep roots in community development and a mission to serve the underserved, will provide the crucial financing solutions needed to turn the dream of homeownership into a reality for these prepared buyers."This partnership is a powerful alignment of mission and action," said Castleigh Johnson, CEO of My Home Pathway. "Our platform is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to become mortgage-ready. By joining forces with Liberty Bank, a financial institution with a long and storied history of community-focused lending, we are creating a direct and tangible pathway for our users to achieve their homeownership goals. Together, we are not just preparing homebuyers; we are creating successful homeowners."The collaboration will initially focus on connecting graduates of the My Home Pathway program with Liberty Bank's mortgage specialists. This will provide a warm and trusted handover for clients who will have already taken significant steps to improve their creditworthiness and financial literacy, streamlining the mortgage application and approval process."For over 50 years, Liberty Bank has been committed to providing economic freedom and opportunity to the communities we serve," stated Todd McDonald, President of Liberty Bank. "Our partnership with My Home Pathway is a natural extension of this commitment. By leveraging their technology to prepare the next generation of homeowners, we can more effectively deploy our resources and provide affordable financing to those who are ready to take that important step. This is a win-win for our institutions, for our communities, and most importantly, for the new homeowners we will create."About My Home PathwayMy Home Pathway is a financial technology company that provides a comprehensive platform to help aspiring homebuyers navigate the path to mortgage readiness. The company offers personalized financial coaching, credit improvement tools, and educational resources to empower individuals, particularly from underserved communities, to achieve their dream of homeownership.About Liberty BankFounded in 1972, Liberty Bank is a designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing financial solutions and fostering economic growth in traditionally underserved communities. With a focus on personal and commercial banking, as well as mortgage lending, Liberty Bank is committed to empowering its customers and communities to achieve financial success.

