ANCHOR1031 HIGHLIGHTED IN USA TODAY FOR EDUCATION-FIRST APPROACH AND TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN TOOLS FOR 1031 EXCHANGE INVESTORS

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchor1031, a 1031 exchange and passive real estate investment platform, was highlighted in USA Today for its education-first methodology and technology-driven approach to helping investors navigate tax-deferred real estate transactions.The article highlights how Anchor1031 combines early investor education with AI-enabled systems to evaluate offerings, compare data, and surface risk considerations—allowing advisors to spend more time on personalized guidance rather than operational tasks."We like to educate our clients way ahead of time, six months to a year if possible," said Stephen Haskell, Partner and Founder of Anchor1031, in the USA Today article. "With the right tools and education, we want to equip investors to make decisions that truly benefit themselves and their families."TECHNOLOGY MEETS EDUCATIONAnchor1031's approach pairs AI-enabled analysis with comprehensive investor resources, including: Interactive Portfolio Builder : A digital tool that helps investors visualize different 1031 exchange scenarios and structure their replacement property allocations before committing capital.• Due Diligence Frameworks: Comprehensive guides covering sponsor evaluation deal structure analysis , and risk identification—helping investors develop clear criteria for evaluating opportunities.• Personalized Guidance: Technology handles research and document analysis, freeing advisors to focus on explaining market assumptions, structure, liquidity timing, and diversification choices."AI allows us to understand deals quickly and pass that understanding on to investors," Haskell explained in the article. "For investors, that translates to clearer explanations, more time with advisors, and potentially lower costs as operational efficiencies grow."THE EDUCATION-FIRST PHILOSOPHYThe USA Today feature emphasizes Anchor1031's belief that successful 1031 exchanges begin long before a property sells. Rather than waiting until after a sale, the firm encourages investors to build their investment criteria early and understand the players involved—intermediaries, brokers, attorneys, and CPAs—as well as potential opportunities, tax rules, and market conditions."If you 1031 exchange, you keep the money that you would have paid in taxes working for you, which is often a large proportion of a family's net worth," Haskell noted. "This is why the 1031 exchange can be one of the most powerful wealth-building strategies in the US."ABOUT ANCHOR1031Anchor1031 is a 1031 exchange and passive real estate investment platform serving accredited investors nationwide. The firm provides access to vetted Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), real estate syndications, and alternative investments, along with educational resources and personalized guidance.The Anchor1031 team brings deep industry experience, having cumulatively participated in over $1.2 billion in real estate syndications and more than three hundred 1031 exchange transactions throughout their careers.For more information, visit:To access investor education resources:To explore the Portfolio Builder tool:500 N. Brand Blvd. Suite 890Glendale, CA 91203DISCLOSURESThis article is for information purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice, a recommendation, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of or an offer to buy any security or other financial instrument. No part of this is intended to be binding on Anchor1031, LLC or its broker-dealer, Great Point Capital LLC. Investors should consult with their CPA/tax and legal advisor prior to making any investment decisions. Brokerage services are offered by Great Point Capital, LLC. Research Great Point Capital, LLC, on FINRA's BrokerCheck - Find a broker, investment, or financial advisor.

