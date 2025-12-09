Anchor1031 Releases Due Diligence Guides for 1031 Exchange Investors

Anchor1031's Property Due Diligence Guide helps 1031 exchange investors evaluate real estate investments

Too many investors go into 1031 exchanges without a clear framework for evaluation. These guides give them a clear, structured process.” — Stephen Haskell, Partner and Founder, Anchor1031

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchor1031, a 1031 exchange and passive real estate investment platform, has released comprehensive due diligence resources designed to help investors evaluate Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and real estate syndications before committing capital.The guides — covering sponsor evaluation, deal structure analysis, and risk identification — draw from the firm's risk-first methodology that was recently featured in International Business Times "Too many investors go into 1031 exchanges without a clear framework for evaluation," said Stephen Haskell, Partner and Founder of Anchor1031. "Our philosophy is education first. We want investors equipped with the knowledge to identify risks and evaluate opportunities — before any transaction happens."THE RISK-FIRST APPROACHAnchor1031's approach stems from founder Stephen Haskell's background managing intelligence operations, where identifying threats and worst-case scenarios was essential. That discipline now shapes how the firm evaluates DST investments and guides 1031 exchange clients."My job has always been to identify what could go wrong," Haskell explained in the IBTimes profile. "That mindset didn't go away; it simply shifted to a new context."WHAT THE GUIDES COVERThe resources provide investors with a framework for evaluating real estate syndications and DSTs, including:• How to verify sponsor co-investment and alignment of interests• Identifying fee structures across related entities• Evaluating debt structures and refinancing risk• Assessing exit track records in current market conditionsThe Investment Structure Guide breaks down the complexities of real estate syndication deal structures, helping investors understand waterfall arrangements, preferred returns, and governance provisions.The Due Diligence Checklist provides 20 essential questions for evaluating any opportunity."The 1031 exchange timeline creates pressure," said Thomas Wall, Partner at Anchor1031. "Investors have 45 days to identify replacement properties and 180 days to close. Having a clear framework for evaluation helps them make better decisions under that deadline."ABOUT ANCHOR1031Anchor1031 is a 1031 exchange and passive real estate investment platform serving accredited investors nationwide. The firm provides access to vetted Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), real estate syndications, and alternative investments, along with educational resources and personalized guidance.The Anchor1031 team brings deep industry experience, having cumulatively participated in over $1.2 billion in real estate syndications and more than 300 1031 exchange transactions throughout their careers.For more information and to access the guides, visit:DISCLOSURESThis article is for information purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice, a recommendation, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of or an offer to buy any security or other financial instrument. No part of this is intended to be binding on Anchor1031, LLC or its broker-dealer, Great Point Capital LLC. Investors should consult with their CPA/tax and legal advisor prior to making any investment decisions. Brokerage services are offered by Great Point Capital, LLC. Research Great Point Capital, LLC, on FINRA's BrokerCheck - Find a broker, investment, or financial advisor.

