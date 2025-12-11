Paramount Lodging Advisors Appoints Kristin Martin as Senior Managing Director

Kristin Martin, Senior Managing Director of PLA

Kristin’s proven track record of delivering effective solutions for complex financial transactions make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team.” — Daniel Beider, Co-Founder of PLA

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristin Martin as Senior Managing Director. As a highly accomplished financial executive, Kristin brings more than 20 years of specialized experience in credit risk management, asset recovery strategy, and creative commercial lending structures to the firm’s rapidly expanding advisory platform.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of the Special Assets Group at Triumph Financial & TBK Bank, Kristin led complex recovery initiatives and implemented operational innovations that generated more than $1 million in annual fee revenue and delivered over $750,000 in annual cost savings. Her leadership helped shape more efficient, scalable, and performance-driven processes across the organization.

Throughout her two-decade career, Kristin has held key roles in special assets, underwriting, portfolio management, field exam, and asset-based lending. She has successfully closed more than $150 million in new business and executed over $200 million in workout strategies, consistently guiding stakeholders through high-stakes financial environments with clarity and creativity.

In her new role, Kristin will support PLA’s national advisory and capital markets initiatives, bringing analytical precision and strategic foresight to investors, lenders, and hospitality owners across the country.

"Kristin’s depth of experience and proven track record of delivering effective solutions for complex financial transactions make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” stated Daniel Beider, Co-Founder of Paramount Lodging Advisors. “Her ability to creatively navigate high stakes finance situations with precision, including distressed debt, non-performing loans, REO, foreclosures, note sales, and even new business underwriting challenges, aligns perfectly with PLA’s goals in delivering the best results in our industry to our current and future clients."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.