SNAP food benefit work rules now apply statewide

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ended Oregon’s SNAP work-rule waivers in November 2025. Because of this, Oregon began applying the work rules statewide starting Dec. 1, 2025, expanding from six counties to all counties. This change affects approximately 37,000 people in Oregon today, and the number of people impacted is expected to increase over time.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is here to help, if you have questions about these new work rules or think they may apply to you, contact ODHS right away.

The change is required by a new federal law passed on July 4, 2025, along with new guidance from the USDA. This means that work rules for some adults who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits are now in effect across Oregon. These rules apply to people who have Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD) status. ODHS has notified everyone who is affected by this change.

What changed

Oregon had previously waived ABAWD work requirements in 30 of 36 counties and all Tribal lands because of limited job opportunities. These waivers were scheduled to last until Dec. 31, 2025. USDA ended them earlier.

A recent federal law also changed who must follow ABAWD work rules. These rules now apply to:

Adults ages 18–64

Adults who do not have children under age 14 in their SNAP household

This is a change from the previous rules, which applied only to adults up to age 54 and households without children under age 18.

Some groups who were previously exempt now must meet work rules. This includes:

Veterans

People who were in foster care

People experiencing homelessness

New exemption added:

People who are enrolled members of a federally recognized Tribe, or who have a parent or grandparent who is, are exempt from ABAWD work rules.

People who live on the following waived Tribal Lands are also exempt from work rules, even if they are not an enrolled tribal member or descendant:

Burns Paiute Tribe Reservation and off-Reservation Trust Land

Coquille Indian Tribe Reservation and off-Reservation Trust Land

Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Reservation

Klamath Tribes Reservation

Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Reservation and off-Reservation Trust Land

A full list of exemptions is on the ODHS SNAP Work Rules website.



What people with ABAWD status must do

People with ABAWD status who do not qualify for an exemption must:

Work or take part in approved work or training activities for at least 80 hours each month. The work can be paid or unpaid, including trading work for shelter.

If they do not meet the 80-hour requirement:

They may only get SNAP benefits for three months in a three-year period (36 months). For example: If someone does not meet SNAP work requirements in January, February and March, they will lose food benefits beginning in April. In Oregon, the current three-year period ends December 31, 2027. If their situation changes before then, like moving to a waived area or qualifying for an exemption, they may be able to get SNAP again.

What people should do now

People who think they may be affected should contact the ODHS ABAWD Unit as soon as possible:

The ABAWD unit can help people learn:

If they qualify for an exemption

If they are already meeting the work rules

If they should connect with the Oregon Employment Department (OED) to create a work or training plan to meet the work rules

ODHS and OED are working together to help SNAP recipients meet ABAWD work rules through job search, training and education services. A referral from ODHS is required to participate in OED ABAWD services.