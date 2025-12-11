Coho salmon are making a comeback in the Russian River for the first time in 30 years

To help the species continue to thrive, Pinoleville Pomo Nation and CDFW partnered for a rescue effort, when it was discovered that these juvenile fish had become stranded in an isolated and drying pool.

“Pinoleville Pomo Nation respects the relationship of traditional ecological knowledge, passed down through generations, while learning about contemporary conservation practices,” said Pinoleville Pomo Nation Vice Chairperson Angela James. “We honor Mother Earth by protecting the sustainability of our natural resources. Our Tribal Citizens currently utilize every cultural resource Ackerman Creek provides for us. By actively engaging in habitat restoration, water quality monitoring and the preservation of native species, we reaffirm our commitment to the health of the Ackerman Creek for future generations.”

Additionally, in a key effort to advance the Salmon Strategy, CDFW and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries have partnered on Salmon Habitat Restoration Priorities (SHaRP), a collaborative commitment to restore important salmon and steelhead habitat. SHaRP helps salmon build resilience, and projects in the impacted zones have seen substantial increases in adult Coho salmon returns which in turn can help repopulate upstream areas like Ackerman Creek.

This isn’t California’s first salmon rescue operation: during the drought-prone years of 2021-23, CDFW staff engaged in 51 rescue events in 25 waters, saving nearly 14,000 Coho salmon from death in drying pools and warm water. These rescued juvenile fish go on to support healthy adult populations of salmon statewide.