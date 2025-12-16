Governor Newsom launches new initiatives to partner with tech policy experts and accelerate responsible AI in state government

California is the fourth-largest economy in the world, the birthplace of tech, the top pipeline for tech talent, and home to the nation’s largest-valued tech companies, the most successful pre-seed startups, and 33 of the top 50 privately held AI companies around the globe. California is uniquely positioned to benefit from this talent, and today Governor Newsom expands his engagement with some of the brightest minds in tech policy worldwide to advance California’s work.

Tapping California’s best and brightest to advance responsible AI

The Governor today is announcing the launch of the California Innovation Council, which leverages the collective knowledge of the nation’s top tech policy experts to help California develop and strengthen its technology policy. The council will tackle issues ranging from empowering workers to countering tech fraud to protecting children online. Participants include former U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler, the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, UC Office of the President and UC Berkeley, Mozilla Foundation, the Brookings Institute, the California Chamber of Commerce, and more. A full list is below.

“For too long, ‘move fast and break things’ has meant breaking trust, breaking communities, and breaking democracy itself. California is charting a different path: move deliberately and build things that actually work for people,” said Nabiha Syed, Executive Director of Mozilla Foundation. “Our mission has always been to prove that you can imagine and innovate without exploitation. Mozilla Foundation is honored to be part of this Council that embodies those principles at exactly the scale and moment it’s needed most.”

Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom gathered the Council together for an initial meeting hosted by the Mozilla Foundation at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. There, the groups broke off into four working groups:

Protecting Child Online Safety and Countering Image-Based Abuse (led by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom with the State Board of Education and the California Department of Technology)

Countering Tech Fraud (led by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency)

Modernizing Government Service Delivery (led by the Government Operations Agency, including the California Department of Technology and the Office of Data and Innovation)

Technology, Economic Development, and Workforce (led by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and the Labor and Workforce Development Agency)

New partnerships to modernize government services

The Governor is also launching today a new Emerging Technology Accelerator, creating formal partnerships between the state and Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, UC Berkeley, the Mozilla Foundation, the Tech Talent Project, US Digital Response, and Nava Labs. The organizations will work with the state, through GovOps, the California Department of Technology and the Office of Data and Innovation, to design, develop, deploy, and evaluate products that modernize government service delivery.

Introducing Poppy. AI to make state employees’ jobs easier

Governor Newsom has recognized AI’s role in advancing and improving government services – and solving problems to make Californians’ lives better. In 2023, Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing agencies to begin responsibly adopting generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), exploring the beneficial uses of GenAI, and streamlining procurement to help the state quickly try out new GenAI solutions.

To help meet the Governor’s directive, the California Department of Technology launched a new AI tool, Poppy. Poppy is built on GenAI large language models and is specifically tailored for state government use, with over 20 state departments already involved in its development and testing.

Poppy provides additional security through the state’s network. Poppy, which utilizes 11 different AI models, provides additional security to protect state data on the state’s network, is grounded on public state data to reduce risk, and leverages the state’s servers to reduce costs. It includes pre-built, easy-to-use queries tailored to common state business needs, facilitating more reliable, trustworthy outcomes. It does not use Californians’ personally identifiable information.

“We want to empower every State employee to be able to leverage AI to support their work. This tool is built around our statewide business processes, aligned with our values, and designed to make government work more efficiently,” said State Chief Information Officer and CDT Director Liana Bailey-Crimmins. “Poppy can accelerate GenAI adoption across California and enable our teams to focus on what matters most—delivering real results for the people we serve.”

New AI trainings and fellowships

Also in response to the Governor’s Executive Order, the California Department of Human Resources, Office of Data and Innovation, and Department of Technology have developed over 20 trainings on AI for state employees, including trainings on responsible AI adoption, a five course AI “certificate”, and AI boot camps. The state is also collaborating with UC Davis, Sacramento State, and Cisco to offer trainings on GenAI adoption, ethics, and governance. To further strengthen the state’s AI capacity and build a pipeline of leaders in public sector responsible AI adoption, the California Department of Technology has launched new emerging technology fellowship programs with the University of California’s Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute (CITRIS) and with Stanford’s Family Center for Ethics in Society.

Birthplace of modern tech

California works closely to foster tech leadership and create an environment where industry and talent thrive. This is why California is home to the most tech companies in the nation. California is the global leader in technology and is balancing its work to advance AI with commonsense laws to protect the public, while also embracing the technology to make our lives easier and government more efficient, effective, and transparent. California currently has laws that help:

Governor’s Innovation Council

Protecting Child Online Safety and Countering Image-based Abuse

Led by the Office of the First Partner (OFP) with support from the California Department of Technology (CDT)and the State Board of Education (SBE)

Cailin Crockett, Senior Consultant, Global NCII Clearing Centre

Adam Dodge, Founder, EndTAB

Katya Hancock, CEO, Young Futures

Sunny Xun Liu, Director of Research, Stanford Social Media Lab

Larissa May, Founder & Executive Director, #HalfTheStory

Candice Odgers, Director of Research and Faculty Development, School of Social Ecology, UC Irvine

Sharon Olken, Board Member, State Board of Education

Jenny Radesky, Co-Medical Director, American Academy of Pediatrics, Center of Excellence of Social Media and Youth Mental Health

Derek Slater, Co-founder, Proteus Strategies

Modernizing Government Service Delivery

Led by GovOps including CDT and the Office of Data and Innovation (ODI)

Jennifer Anastasoff, Founder & Executive Director, Tech Talent Project

Krista Canellakis, Program Director, U.S. Digital Response

Genevieve Gaudet, Director of Design, Nava Labs

Dan Ho, Professor and Director Reg Lab, Stanford University

Tara McGuinness, Founder and Executive Director, New Practice Lab, New America

Deirdre Mulligan, Professor of Practice, School of Information, UC Berkeley

Nabiha Syed, Executive Director, Mozilla Foundation

Technology, Economic Development, and Workforce

Co-led by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and the Labor and Workforce Development Agency

Laphonza Butler, former US Senator

Ronak Daylami, Vice President for Advocacy, Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies, California Chamber of Commerce

Molly Kinder, Senior Fellow, Brookings

Julianne McCall, CEO, California Council on Science and Technology (CCST)

Katherine Newman, Provost, UC Office of the President

David Onek, CEO, Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund (SV2)

Angie Wei, former Legislative Affairs Secretary, Governor Gavin Newsom

Countering Tech Fraud

Led by Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency (BCSH), including the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)