Newsom launches website tracking Trump’s top 10 criminal cronies as new data shows California crime continues to drop

Nobody’s safe from Trump

Former MAGA Megaphone Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most recent people to feel the wrath of the President’s daily violent rhetoric. After she broke with the President in his quest to protect Epstein affiliates and jack-up prices for people’s healthcare, Trump called her a traitor. Trump’s acts have threatened his opponents’ personal safety – Marjorie said her family received death threats that were fueled by the President.

Trump doesn’t care about public safety

The Trump Administration has made cuts to public safety, including canceling more than $800 million in federal grant money that would have funded school violence programs, training for police officers, resources for domestic violence survivors and hate crime prevention.

All of this as there’s been a reported 2,000 agents reassigned from anti-trafficking task forces to immigration and border missions, leaving longstanding federal-state initiatives under-resourced and federal drug prosecutions falling to their lowest levels in decades.

Other cuts include:

High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program funding was cut by 35% ($102 million), shrinking federal support for multi-agency teams targeting drug/human trafficking.

The State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons was cut by one-third , reducing global coordination and survivor assistance.​

The Department of Labor eliminated over $500 million in grants for child labor and trafficking prevention, with ripple effects in vulnerable countries tied to U.S. trade.

The USAID Counter Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) program was closed, and anti-trafficking responsibilities shifted to the State Department with reduced funding.​

Major victim support and prevention grants were canceled or cut, with advocates and local law enforcement warning of weakened response capacity.​

Cutting funding to the Multi-state Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a key vehicle for sharing cybersecurity threat intelligence and collaborating on incident response.

California’s significant public safety investments

California has invested $1.7 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last year, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near-historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.

As part of the largest-ever state investment to fight organized retail crime, Governor Newsom announced in 2023 that the state allocated $267 million to 55 communities to help them combat this issue. These funds have allowed cities and counties to hire more police officers, make more arrests, and pursue more felony charges against suspects.