American Swiss Foundation Hosts Alumni Dinner During the Young Leaders Conference 2025

BERN, SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 12th, the American Swiss Foundation hosted its annual Alumni Dinner in Bern, bringing together more than 200 alumni, leaders, and guests from across Switzerland and the United States. The evening opened with introductory remarks from Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader 1996), Chair of the American Swiss Foundation and Co-Chair of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, who welcomed the distinguished audience and highlighted the Foundation’s mission of strengthening U.S.–Swiss relations.The Honorable Callista L. Gingrich, United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, delivered welcome remarks acknowledging the deep and historic friendship between the two nations. Raymond Sagayam, Managing Partner of Pictet Group, greeted guests on behalf of Pictet and emphasized the importance of cross-border engagement and community.ASF’s Vice Chair, The Honorable Edward McMullen, Jr. (Young Leader 1995), introduced the evening’s keynote speaker, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research. In his keynote address, Federal Councillor Parmelin spoke to the strength of the U.S.–Swiss partnership, ongoing economic collaboration, and future opportunities in innovation, trade, and education.The program concluded with closing remarks from Markus Diethelm, Co-Chair of the American Swiss Foundation and Chair of the ASF Swiss Advisory Council, who thanked the speakers, alumni, and partners for their continued commitment to advancing the Foundation’s mission.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number nearly 1,600 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.