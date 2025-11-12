Submit Release
AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE YOUNG LEADER CLASS OF 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Swiss Foundation is proud to announce the Young Leaders Class of 2025. Created in 1990 by the late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation’s Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders across sectors including business, government, healthcare, education, technology, innovation, and more.

This year, fifty-eight American and Swiss Young Leaders are gathering in Geneva, hosted by Amazon Web Services, with international travel sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd., for an intensive seven-day program. The Conference provides an opportunity for participants to make meaningful connections, engage in discussions on leadership, and strengthen U.S.-Swiss relations. This historic friendship reaches back over two centuries, when Switzerland and the United States were called the “Sister Republics,” with shared democratic values, including liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.

American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented, “For eighty years, the American Swiss Foundation has worked to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Switzerland and the United States through citizen-to-citizen exchange. Our Young Leaders Conference is central to our mission. We're honored to welcome this distinguished group of fifty-eight Young Leaders to Geneva and grateful to Amazon Web Services and Swiss International Air Lines for their generous support.”

American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated, “The Young Leaders Conference is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two nations. By bringing together American and Swiss leaders in Geneva, we reaffirm our shared values and commitment to dialogue. We are deeply appreciative of Amazon Web Services and Swiss International Air Lines for hosting this year’s exceptional program.”

U.S. Young Leaders, Class of 2025:

Peyton Brown, Consultant, Ernst & Young

Jake Evans, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Matthew Fiorelli, Instructor of American Politics, United States Military Academy at West Point

Igor Gavrish, Principal Research Associate, Moderna Therapeutics

Jonathan Glasgow, National Correspondent, Newsmax Media

Danisha Hall, Director, North America Impact Strategy, McDonald’s USA

Hilary Hamm, Co-Owner & Advisory Board Member, Continental Resources

George Hoch, Executive Director, Adventures Cross Country

Annmarie Hordern, Chief Political Correspondent and Anchor, Bloomberg

Toshiko Hasegawa, Commission President, Port of Seattle

The Honorable Sara Innamorato, County Executive, Allegheny County

Dr. Ben Judge, President, The America Fund

Kuljit Kaur, Head of Customer Service U.S. East Coast, Swiss Air Cargo Division of SWISS

Roz Leighton, Chief of Staff, Office of North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong

Eric Lesser, Senior Counsel, WilmerHale

Erin Moran, Head of East Coast Partnerships, xAI Corp

Dr. Hillel Ofek, Director of Strategy, Lonsdale Enterprises

Casandra Philipson, Head of Scientific Operations, Transfyr

Shay Robinson, Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships, Aon

Brandon Sherrod, Assistant Coach, Yale Men’s Basketball, Yale University

Lindsay Shiff, Project Leader, Boston Consulting Group

Kent Snyder, SVP, Global Treasury and Capital Markets, Acrisure

Trevor TenBrink, Government and Community Affairs Manager, Lake Michigan Credit Union

Thomas C. Urciuoli, Law School Graduate, New York Law School

Ethan Wilkes, Deployment Strategist, Palantir Technologies

Mimi Wu, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell, LLP

Peter Yongvanich, Managing Director – Co-Head Global Markets Distribution, Americas / Head of Execution Sales Americas, UBS Investment Bank

Becca Young, Deputy Chief of Staff and Strategic Initiatives Manager, Harvard University



Swiss Young Leaders, Class of 2025:

Christophe Berset, Head of Technology & Solutions, Holcim (Schweiz) AG

Kirill Bourovoi, Vice President HR Franke Coffee Systems and Global Head of Corporate Sustainability, Franke Group

Martin Burri, Partner, Corporate Tax, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Alexa Chessex, Director France, Switzerland Tourism

Selina Frey, Director Public Affairs, Switzerland, Zürich Insurance

Marc Friedli, Diplomat, Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, FDFA

Simone Graven, Manager External Affairs & Strategic Partnerships, Novartis

Silvia Hadolt, Senior Director Sales Northern Europe, Swiss International Air

Nathanael Hausmann, Chief Sales Officer, Läderach

Nora Horn, Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services

Stephanie Jost, Management Consultant, Deloitte

Fabien Kaufmann, Protection Coordinator, International Committee of the Red Cross

Dr. Florian Kehl, Director Space Research Initiatives, ETH Zürich | Space

Jimmy Keime, Head Engineering & Nuclear, Swiss Re

Laura Lehmann, Founder, TectoniQ, Inc.

Matthias Leitner, Personal Advisor to Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA

Corinne Lepage, Junior Legal Counsel, Rolex

André Müller, US Business and Economics Correspondent, Neue Zürcher Zeitung AG

Benjamin Otter, Site Manager, Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Šeherzada Paden, Head Public Affairs, Swiss Banking - Swiss Bankers Association

Philipp Sponagel, Enterprise Account Director, Amazon Web Services

Dominic Stutz, Head Sales, Service & Repair, Schindler Group

Laure-Anne Ventouras, Commercialization Excellence Leader, Duchenne, Roche

Marina Weilenmann, Head of GOTO Strategy & Business Management – Executive Director, UBS

Margarita Kim, Director, Investment Banking Switzerland, Bank of America

Nadine Wick, Head of Data Analytics & AI Sales, Alps Region, Google Cloud

Kerstin Wiesner, Managing Director, Accenture

Matthias Zenger, Vice President, Platforms, Pinterest

Niklas Zürcher, Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Tim Zurfluh, Head of Marketing Confectionery, Nestlé

***

About the American Swiss Foundation

Founded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.

In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.

Today, alumni of the conference number nearly 1,600 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

Vanessa Beary, Executive Director
American Swiss Foundation
+1 212-754-0130
