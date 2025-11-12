AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE YOUNG LEADER CLASS OF 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Swiss Foundation is proud to announce the Young Leaders Class of 2025. Created in 1990 by the late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation’s Young Leaders Conference is a leadership program that connects and engages young Swiss and American leaders across sectors including business, government, healthcare, education, technology, innovation, and more.This year, fifty-eight American and Swiss Young Leaders are gathering in Geneva, hosted by Amazon Web Services, with international travel sponsored by Swiss International Air Lines Ltd., for an intensive seven-day program. The Conference provides an opportunity for participants to make meaningful connections, engage in discussions on leadership, and strengthen U.S.-Swiss relations. This historic friendship reaches back over two centuries, when Switzerland and the United States were called the “Sister Republics,” with shared democratic values, including liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.American Swiss Foundation Chair Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader, 1996) commented, “For eighty years, the American Swiss Foundation has worked to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Switzerland and the United States through citizen-to-citizen exchange. Our Young Leaders Conference is central to our mission. We're honored to welcome this distinguished group of fifty-eight Young Leaders to Geneva and grateful to Amazon Web Services and Swiss International Air Lines for their generous support.”American Swiss Foundation Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm stated, “The Young Leaders Conference is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two nations. By bringing together American and Swiss leaders in Geneva, we reaffirm our shared values and commitment to dialogue. We are deeply appreciative of Amazon Web Services and Swiss International Air Lines for hosting this year’s exceptional program.”U.S. Young Leaders, Class of 2025:Peyton Brown, Consultant, Ernst & YoungJake Evans, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLPMatthew Fiorelli, Instructor of American Politics, United States Military Academy at West PointIgor Gavrish, Principal Research Associate, Moderna TherapeuticsJonathan Glasgow, National Correspondent, Newsmax MediaDanisha Hall, Director, North America Impact Strategy, McDonald’s USAHilary Hamm, Co-Owner & Advisory Board Member, Continental ResourcesGeorge Hoch, Executive Director, Adventures Cross CountryAnnmarie Hordern, Chief Political Correspondent and Anchor, BloombergToshiko Hasegawa, Commission President, Port of SeattleThe Honorable Sara Innamorato, County Executive, Allegheny CountyDr. Ben Judge, President, The America FundKuljit Kaur, Head of Customer Service U.S. East Coast, Swiss Air Cargo Division of SWISSRoz Leighton, Chief of Staff, Office of North Dakota Governor Kelly ArmstrongEric Lesser, Senior Counsel, WilmerHaleErin Moran, Head of East Coast Partnerships, xAI CorpDr. Hillel Ofek, Director of Strategy, Lonsdale EnterprisesCasandra Philipson, Head of Scientific Operations, TransfyrShay Robinson, Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships, AonBrandon Sherrod, Assistant Coach, Yale Men’s Basketball, Yale UniversityLindsay Shiff, Project Leader, Boston Consulting GroupKent Snyder, SVP, Global Treasury and Capital Markets, AcrisureTrevor TenBrink, Government and Community Affairs Manager, Lake Michigan Credit UnionThomas C. Urciuoli, Law School Graduate, New York Law SchoolEthan Wilkes, Deployment Strategist, Palantir TechnologiesMimi Wu, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell, LLPPeter Yongvanich, Managing Director – Co-Head Global Markets Distribution, Americas / Head of Execution Sales Americas, UBS Investment BankBecca Young, Deputy Chief of Staff and Strategic Initiatives Manager, Harvard UniversitySwiss Young Leaders, Class of 2025:Christophe Berset, Head of Technology & Solutions, Holcim (Schweiz) AGKirill Bourovoi, Vice President HR Franke Coffee Systems and Global Head of Corporate Sustainability, Franke GroupMartin Burri, Partner, Corporate Tax, PricewaterhouseCoopersAlexa Chessex, Director France, Switzerland TourismSelina Frey, Director Public Affairs, Switzerland, Zürich InsuranceMarc Friedli, Diplomat, Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, FDFASimone Graven, Manager External Affairs & Strategic Partnerships, NovartisSilvia Hadolt, Senior Director Sales Northern Europe, Swiss International AirNathanael Hausmann, Chief Sales Officer, LäderachNora Horn, Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web ServicesStephanie Jost, Management Consultant, DeloitteFabien Kaufmann, Protection Coordinator, International Committee of the Red CrossDr. Florian Kehl, Director Space Research Initiatives, ETH Zürich | SpaceJimmy Keime, Head Engineering & Nuclear, Swiss ReLaura Lehmann, Founder, TectoniQ, Inc.Matthias Leitner, Personal Advisor to Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFACorinne Lepage, Junior Legal Counsel, RolexAndré Müller, US Business and Economics Correspondent, Neue Zürcher Zeitung AGBenjamin Otter, Site Manager, Syngenta Crop Protection AGŠeherzada Paden, Head Public Affairs, Swiss Banking - Swiss Bankers AssociationPhilipp Sponagel, Enterprise Account Director, Amazon Web ServicesDominic Stutz, Head Sales, Service & Repair, Schindler GroupLaure-Anne Ventouras, Commercialization Excellence Leader, Duchenne, RocheMarina Weilenmann, Head of GOTO Strategy & Business Management – Executive Director, UBSMargarita Kim, Director, Investment Banking Switzerland, Bank of AmericaNadine Wick, Head of Data Analytics & AI Sales, Alps Region, Google CloudKerstin Wiesner, Managing Director, AccentureMatthias Zenger, Vice President, Platforms, PinterestNiklas Zürcher, Partner, Boston Consulting GroupTim Zurfluh, Head of Marketing Confectionery, Nestlé***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number nearly 1,600 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

