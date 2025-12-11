Hamilton makes Fare Assist program permanent

HAMILTON, ON – Following a successful pilot phase, the City of Hamilton is making the HSR’s Fare Assist program permanent effective January 1, 2026, providing a 50% discount on transit fares for residents at or below the Low-Income Measure (LIM).

Fare Assist supports Hamilton’s goals of creating safe and thriving neighbourhoods by making it easier for residents to move around the city and access the resources they need. Affordable, reliable transportation helps people stay connected to employment, education, healthcare and social supports, all of which contribute to community wellbeing and economic growth.

The program, launched in 2024, has proven highly successful in improving access and affordability for Hamiltonians with lower incomes. More than 14,000 residents have been approved since its introduction and satisfaction remains high at 89%, with participants highlighting the program’s ease of use and the positive impact on their ability to travel across the city.

"Making Fare Assist permanent ensures Hamiltonians can move around our city more easily," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "We heard what residents had to say; affordability matters and this program is making a real difference. By expanding the discount, we’re helping more people get to work and school, access the healthcare and services families rely on and explore our City. I’m proud to see this program become a permanent part of how we support our community.”

The program will continue to be funded through the Provincial Gas Tax Reserve in 2026, with ongoing provincial support for staffing and program delivery. The increased discount reflects feedback from residents and community partners who shared that further fare reductions would help remove remaining barriers to using transit more often.

Since its launch, Fare Assist participants have taken almost 1 million transit trips, demonstrating the growing impact of the program. The City has also strengthened partnerships with local agencies, housing providers and employment organizations to make it easier for residents to apply and renew.

“Fare Assist has been a proven success story,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “It reduces financial barriers to transit, supports residents’ health and wellness by improving access to services and social connections and contributes to Hamilton’s economic vitality by helping people reach jobs and opportunities.”

The Fare Assist program replaces the temporary Transit Fare Special and Affordable Transit Pass programs effective January 1, 2026. Eligible residents can continue to apply online or in person through Ontario Works or the HSR Customer Service Office.

For more information about Fare Assist, visit www.hamilton.ca/fareassist.