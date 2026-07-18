Poor air quality impacts City services on Friday, July 17

HAMILTON, ON – Due to sustained poor air quality across the City of Hamilton, some City services, including waste collection and outdoor recreation programs, are being modified or cancelled on Friday, July 17. These decisions have been made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of residents and staff.

City waste collection status for Friday, July 17:

Collection of waste (garbage, green bin and yard waste) as part of Friday collection routes in Wards 4, 5, 12 and 13 is cancelled. Residents are asked to bring their waste in from the curb or they can deliver to the City’s three Community Recycling Centres at no charge.

Option 1: Bring your garbage, green bin, yard waste and bulk items back onto your property and place them back at the curb next Friday, July 24 for collection. To help residents manage an extra week of waste accumulation, the garbage limit on Friday, July 24 only will increase to three (3) bags or containers. The maximum weight remains 50 lbs (23 kg) per bag or container.

Option 2: Deliver your waste to a Community Recycling Centre (locations) for no charge on Friday July 17 or Saturday July 18. Food waste must be packaged in a garbage bag. Residents are asked to separate recyclables from garbage and will be asked to confirm postal code to confirm waste collection day. Community Recycling Centres are not open on Sundays.

Waste collection (garbage, green bin and yard waste) is expected to proceed in Wards 6, 9 and 11 through the City's contractor, GFL.

GFL, the contractor for the transitioned Blue Box program, is expected to complete Blue Box collection in Wards 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12 and 13.

Staff will be performing less physically strenuous cleanliness activities in the downtown core, such as emptying litter containers with the use of a mechanical tipper.

The following outdoor recreation programs, amenities and activities are closed or cancelled on July 17:

Supie programs

Wading pools

Outdoor pools

Pier 8 Boat tours

Pier 8 Trolley tours

Wild Waterworks will also be closed today due to the poor air quality.

The following recreation programs and services will be modified today:

Camp Kidaca programs will take place mainly indoors

Free Fitness at the Park will move indoors

Additional open swims will be offered at indoor pools

For an online list of indoor swimming offerings, please visit: Recreation Centres & Indoor Pools.

Golf courses will remain open. Junior Golf Camp is cancelled. Affected families will be contacted directly. Beverage cart service will not be available today. Refreshments will be available at clubhouses.

Reminder: Information for Thursday Collection Residents

If your regular collection day is Thursday and your waste was not picked up on July 16:

Place your waste back at the curb next Thursday, July 23, for collection.

To help residents manage an extra week of waste accumulation, the garbage limit on Thursday, July 23 only will increase to three (3) bags or containers.

The maximum weight remains 50 lbs (23 kg) per bag or container.

Further service impacts will be communicated on the City’s website, social media or directly to affected user groups.

We understand these service disruptions are inconvenient and appreciate residents' patience and understanding as we prioritize the health and safety of our staff and residents.