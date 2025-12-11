Traffic Alert - US Route 7, New Haven

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7, New Haven has both lanes obstructed in the area of VT Route 17 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.