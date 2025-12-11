TREE OF LIFE DISPENSARIES CELEBRATES 4TH ANNIVERSARY, SURPASSING $1.3 MILLION IN CHARITABLE DONATIONS

Tree of Life Dispensary Giving Back to the Community

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tree of Life Dispensaries proudly celebrated its fourth anniversary this fall, marking a major milestone for Nevada’s only cannabis dispensary founded on an innovative, philanthropic model. Since opening, Tree of Life has donated more than $1.3 million to charities throughout Southern Nevada.As part of this year’s anniversary celebration, Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada (VMSN) received a generous donation of more than $250,000 from Tree of Life. The contribution will help the nonprofit provide free, compassionate, high-quality healthcare to low-income, uninsured community members across the valley. This gift was raised with support from Tree of Life's industry partners, including Euphoria Wellness, Matrix, Pheno Exotics, Reina, Panna, Summa, Mojo, Jasper, Brandhouse NV, and LP Exotics. It ensures VMSN can continue delivering critical medical, dental, and wraparound services to the individuals and families who rely on the clinic for care.“Tree of Life’s generosity is truly transformative for the patients we serve,” said Lacey Frantz, VMSN's Philanthropy and Culture Manager. “This donation allows us to provide free, high-quality medical care to individuals who have nowhere else to turn. Our shared commitment to community health is a lifeline for so many Southern Nevadans, and we are deeply grateful for Tree of Life's partnership and support of our work and mission.”Tree of Life Dispensaries operates a philanthropy-driven retail model that reinvests 70% of corporate profits locally. Its mission is rooted in the belief that businesses can—and should—uplift the communities they serve.“When we created Tree of Life, our vision was simple: build a business whose purpose is grounded in generosity, equity, and compassion for our community,” said Dr. Florence and Gard Jameson, founders of Tree of Life, in a joint statement. “To see more than $1 million already reinvested back into Southern Nevada is incredibly humbling. Every customer who walks through our doors becomes part of something bigger than themselves—they help feed families, support healthcare access, uplift the LGBTQ+ community, and bring hope where it’s needed most. We are grateful for the privilege to give back and look forward to expanding our impact even further in the years ahead.”Tree of Life’s philanthropy is built on a relationship-based model that unites the cannabis industry in support of the local community. Through customer round-up at the register, intentional vendor partnerships, and cause-driven campaigns, Tree of Life engages customers, suppliers, and staff to channel funding to VMSN and other nonprofits that strengthen Southern Nevada.Expanding this model even further, Tree of Life recently launched its new in-house product line, Giving Trees, with a portion of every sale benefiting VMSN. By weaving charitable giving directly into everyday purchases and vendor relationships, Tree of Life is helping to build a sustainable, long-term pipeline of support for free healthcare and other critical services in the community.In recognition of the holiday spirit, Tree of Life is highlighting the community impact made possible through its customers, partners, and nonprofit collaborations.Tree of Life focuses on the health of our community by donating a significant portion of their charitable giving to VMSN—which delivers free, high-quality primary and chronic-care services for uninsured patients. To support healthcare advocacy, donations are made to nonprofits like the Clark County Medical Society, which strengthens the physician community and quality of care.To advance housing stability and basic needs, Tree of Life supports Caridad, The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, and El Shaddai Refuge Homes CDC.In addition, Tree of Life invests in youth and disability services through Real Autism Difference, The Ability Center of Southern Nevada, and the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation.Tree of Life also champions equity and inclusion for all Nevadans by donating to The Center LV—including October’s contribution of 10% of select vendor sales to fund initiatives such as the Switch Closet, which provides clothing and essential resources for transgender and gender-diverse individuals—and to nonprofits like Nevada Alliance for Student Diversity.Tree of Life’s philanthropy is built on a business model of advocacy and turning every purchase into meaningful community support—expanding healthcare, supporting families, and building a more inclusive, resilient Southern Nevada.For more information or to shop online (21+ only), visit treeoflifenv.com or call (702) 859-4200.

