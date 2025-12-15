LaPour and Holualoa Companies Celebrate Topping-Off of Dual-Branded AC Element Marriott Hotel at CityNorth

The milestone highlights the dedication of the construction team and the importance of the project to the evolving Desert Ridge and CityNorth communities.” — Jeff LaPour, founder and CEO of LaPour

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaPour and Holualoa Companies announced a major construction milestone with the topping-off of the new dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin at CityNorth. The ceremony marked the completion of vertical construction on the 8-story, 240-room hotel, which will help support growth in the vibrant Desert Ridge master planned community along the rapidly expanding Loop 101 corridor in North Phoenix.Developers, project partners, and construction team gathered on site for a celebratory beam-signing and the raising of the final structural beam. In keeping with long-standing construction tradition, the beam was topped with a Christmas tree and American flag to symbolize good fortune and continued safety as work progresses.Jeff LaPour, founder and CEO of LaPour said the milestone highlights the dedication of the construction team and the importance of the project to the evolving Desert Ridge and CityNorth communities. The dual brand, AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin features 240 guest rooms, designed to serve both corporate and leisure travelers as well as extended stay guests.Amenities will include 5,700 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, a saline pool, outdoor social areas, the AC Lounge, the Element Rise breakfast experience, guest laundry, EV charging stations, and suites with balconies. Sustainable design features are being incorporated to meet GreenKey Certification standards.Aroon Chinai, Chief Investment Officer at Holualoa Companies, said the topping-off represents meaningful progress toward delivering a hotel that will support the needs of the community and major employers nearby, including the new Sprouts Farmers Market headquarters, Discount Tire campus, Republic Services, Mayo Clinic, and the ASU Health Futures Center.The property continues construction into 2026 and will serve as a key component of the CityNorth master plan, a $2 billion vision featuring a walkable mixed-use urban environment, featuring dining, retail, corporate office space, multifamily communities and hotels.The project team includes Whiting-Turner as general contractor, RSP Architects as architect of record, and Studio 11 Design overseeing interiors.

